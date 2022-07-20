Dorm Room Dream to Reality: Startup Aura Tea Serves Up Health-Conscious Boba and Coffee Inspired by Influencer Culture to the Bay Area and Beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura Tea is a health and wellness company making better-for-you boba tea and coffee. As a Black, Asian, and female-owned business, Aura Tea defied the odds to explode onto the Bay Area cafe scene, partnering with top local artists Dmac and Nef the Pharaoh, San Francisco 49ers wide-receiver Austin Mack, and other influencers to create a space — and boba — for everyone.

Born in the Berkeley dorm room of Haas grad Kashish Juneja, Aura's health-inspired mission was defined after Juneja gained 30lb in college drinking sugary boba and coffee daily. Wanting to enjoy boba and take back her life, Juneja partnered with MLB draftee Cinque Holliday over the pandemic to make her dream reality. Juneja raised a small seed fund from an investor at a startup she'd previously worked for to open a storefront right across Google and SF's Embarcadero. There, exhausted programmers and drained tourists alike can come together for refreshing, delicious and healthy boba.

Aura Tea offers a variety of drinks, all crafted to be sugar-free, dairy-free, keto-friendly and vegan. Our drinks are sweetened with natural sugarcane derivatives and also, from the inclusion of real herbs, ginger and hemp, contribute to functional wellness, improving autoimmune health, moods and more. We also use the innovative Teaspresso to brew all of our teas to order. Menu highlights include the lusciously blue "Karl the Fog" made with butterfly pea, the velvety "Milky Way" infused with cacao, and the taro-licious "Purple Rain" made rich with coconut milk.

Aura Tea is hosting its inaugural BOBALANDS, a weekend packed with exciting, health-conscious activities from the 22nd to the 24th of July to celebrate its first storefront opening in San Francisco at 121 Spear Street. We will have RnB duo THEMXXNLIGHT, discounted drinks, Bollywood zumba and yoga classes from local coaches, the Auraverse VR experience, a TikTok-inspired drink menu and awesome prizes like local gym memberships and bottle service at some of San Francisco's hottest clubs.

Aura Tea hopes to inspire the future of the already-brewing health and wellness movement with our original and energizing beverage brand. Look forward to our upcoming signature wellness tea series, co-signed by NBA and NFL athletes, filled with electrolytes, antioxidants, and real ingredients and future Aura stores popping up across the Bay Area and beyond.

