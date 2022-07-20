Ride, Drive, & Demo Electric Vehicles at Electrify Expo in Long Island at Nassau Coliseum August 27 and 28, 2022

Feel the thrill of 'going electric' at North America's Largest Electric Vehicle Festival

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, is making its third stop on its national tour in New York, Saturday, August 27 through Sunday, August 28, at the Nassau Coliseum. The outdoor festival offers attendees the chance to demo the world's leading brands in EV technology and mobility from electric cars, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-skateboards, e-scooters, and more.

Electrify Expo Rolls into Long Island, August 27 and 28, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Attendees will experience approximately 1 million square feet of exhibits and test rides, as well as learn about EV technology and charging. Brands like BMW, Chrysler, Kia, Lexus, Polestar, Volvo, Volkswagen, and Harley-Davidson's Livewire will be on-site, as well as iconic bike brands like Specialized, SUPER73, and others. Multiple demo courses offer attendees the opportunity to feel the thrill of electric vehicles. The family-friendly festival also includes the Hover-1 Kids Zone with test rides for New York's adrenaline-chasing youth.

As New York legislators continue to push for 100% electric vehicle sales by 2035, consumers are looking for an interactive way to test multiple products before they buy. According to Consumer Reports , the biggest barrier to EV adoption is simply the opportunity to test drive them. As the premier North American festival for testing the latest in electric vehicles and e-mobility, Electrify Expo answers this problem with fun, meaningful test drives that convince consumers to jump into electric vehicles of all kinds. With more than 70,000+ demo rides expected and 125,000+ e-curious consumers estimated to attend the five-stop tour in 2022, consumers can expect a fun-filled day of experiencing electric vehicles of all types.

WHAT: Electrify Expo : Largest electric vehicle festival in North America WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, August 27 and 28: TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day WHERE: Nassau Coliseum (Outdoors)

1255 Hempstead Turnpike,

Uniondale, NY 11553

TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/newyork

To register for a press pass to attend Electrify Expo, you are invited to apply here https://www.electrifyexpo.com/exhibits-press#Press

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

