Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Founder of The Galveston Diet and Mary Claire Wellness, Launches An Online Physician Referral Program for Menopausal Women

GALVESTON, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mary Claire Haver is proud to announce a new online Doctor Referral Program, created to help women worldwide find a physician or health care provider specializing in women's health, specifically as it relates to menopause care. A Board Certified OBGYN, Dr. Haver receives countless online inquiries from women wanting a physician referral.

"It was heartbreaking to hear from so many women looking for help or a second opinion but did not know where to start or could not travel to Texas. I want to help and solve this virtual gap for women," she says.

Dr. Haver's medical practice and clinic, Mary Claire Wellness, is located in Friendswood, TX, which is south of Houston. She is licensed in the state of Texas only and therefore limited to working with patients that are only located within the state of Texas. Many patients have made notable efforts to travel for an In-Person visit, but there are many she cannot reach due to distance. Potential patients worldwide send email inquiries, desperate for a referral closer to where they live. She knew that more physicians could provide excellent menopause care in other parts of the country and around the world.

With over 1.7 million Tik Tok followers, Dr. Haver took to social media to ask her followers and students if they had a great experience with a healthcare practitioner. If they did have a referral, she asked that they submit their health care provider's information with a testimonial describing their experience. This list was aggregated and verified internally by the Mary Claire Wellness team. There are now over 900 menopause-friendly health care providers listed. The list continues to grow daily.

"Together, we can make a difference for many. There are so many incredible physicians that specialize in women's health care. It was important to me to share that information. I am only one person," Dr. Haver said."

Please note that the referrals are not personal referrals from Dr. Mary Claire Haver but rather a list of individual submissions and testimonials from women worldwide who have had an exceptional experience that they want to share. This list includes North American Menopause Society (NAMS) members and NAMS Certified Menopause Practitioners (NCMPs).

