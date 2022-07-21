Georgia Urology returns as sponsor of Volunteer Headquarters at TOUR Championship

Support for 1,300 Volunteers will allow the TOUR Championship

to give back to the East Lake community

ATLANTA, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Urology – the largest urology practice in Georgia – announced today it will return as a sponsor of the TOUR Championship, which will be held August 24-28 at East Lake Golf Club.

(PRNewsfoto/Georgia Urology) (PRNewswire)

Georgia Urology will partner with Boston Scientific to sponsor the Volunteer Headquarters, the dedicated area where the more than 1,300 volunteers who make the tournament possible can check in and rest, relax, and refresh.

TOUR Championship volunteers help organize, coordinate, and manage the event in various capacities which allows the event to donate back to the community. Since first being played at East Lake in 1998, the TOUR Championship has given back more $42 million to charity – including a record $3.7 million from the 2021 event – primarily benefiting the event's five primary charitable beneficiaries: East Lake Foundation, First Tee® of Metro Atlanta, Grove Park Foundation, Focused Community Strategies and Purpose Built Schools Atlanta.

"The volunteers of the TOUR Championship serve a great purpose," says Dan Fellner, CEO of Georgia Urology. "The efforts of these hardworking men and women help bring the TOUR Championship to life in our hometown. As a result, the tournament is able to do wonderful things for the community. And helping others in need is what we do at Georgia Urology."

The TOUR Championship features the top 30 professional golfers on the PGA TOUR, and the winner receives the FedExCup as the season-long champion.

"It is difficult to overstate how vital our volunteers are for the on-site execution of the TOUR Championship," said Alex Urban, Executive Director of the TOUR Championship. "We are grateful for Georgia Urology and Boston Scientific and the role they play in supporting our volunteers while helping the TOUR Championship continue to deliver record charitable donations back into the community."

To sign up as a volunteer, visit https://www.pgatour.com/tournaments/tour-championship/volunteers.html .

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Georgia with more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers across metro Atlanta. The practice is comprised of more than 60 providers, and many of its physicians are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice's mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all of their urological conditions.

Interviews are available upon request.

Contact: Jon Waterhouse | Lenz, Inc.

404.721.3983

jwaterhouse@lenzmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Georgia Urology