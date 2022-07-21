Time To Celebrate: JISULFE 2022 Summer Cool Party Launched From July 18th, Enjoy a Freestyle Cooling Summer

Rechargeable portable fans series bring easy-breezy cool for this hot summer holiday.

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer vacation comes with sunshine and beach time. As a pioneering brand focused on portable fans, JISULIFE brings lots of cooling breeze when people have outdoor activities and outdoor work this summer. Recently, JISULIFE's annual summer cool party was held on July 18th, which released a time-limited price for their neck fans and outdoor fans.

Since it was established, JISULIFE has provided different series of portable fans to meet various needs and serviced more than 10 million customers. As the most popular series of JISULIFE, FA12 bladeless neck fan and FA35Pro ultimate bladeless neck fan have gained great feedback in the market.

FA35Pro Ultimate Bladeless Neck Fan --2022 new flagship product, redefines the new standard of the portable fan experience.

"A cool gadget I just discovered that makes being in the hot sun more comfortable. It makes the hottest summer days feel like a breeze literally!" JJ Yosh said, who is a public figure had 775k followers on Instagram. Until now, FA35Pro has gained 20,000+ fans since it was released in June and was recommended by a group of influencers on Instagram.

For further innovative 360-degree cooling experience, FA35Pro is issued as the flagship product of this season. It is produced to provide a brand new standard of experience, which is driven by 3 turbines(left, right, and back) and patented techs(Air balance™ and Air Cyclone™). Consumers can enjoy totally cool breezes around the neck to immediately kick out the hot flash because FA35Pro is built with a new launch mode setting for reaching the 4m/s superwind mode by only once 2s press.

FA12 bladeless neck fan --The 1st generation of JISULIFE's neck fan series, was ranked top1 Amazon Best Seller in the US and Canada and satisfied by 1,500,000+ customers since 2020.

As the first novel bladeless neck fan on the market, it works with the dual-turbine motor to enhance the airflow through a 270-degree air supply angle and 78 tiny outlets around the neckband. Consumers will enjoy the cooling breeze from FA12 with a hassle-free weight(only 8.9oz.) for up to 16hrs, which is supported by the rechargeable lithium-ion 4000mAh battery. It could be a practical cooling gadget when cooking and either a detail standing out in the outfit when shopping or having a party.

Adhering to principles of creativity and accessibility, JISULIFE also provides additional options to meet consumers' diverse needs. And these products are also highly appreciated in the market.

FA37 4-IN-1 Convertible Outdoor Fan --Unlimited, unbounded, and easy for all scenarios.

"Whether you love to camp in the summer or have an outdoor picnic or unforgettable day at the beach, this fan is truly for you...I have been blown away by the versatility. We used it the entire day at the beach while celebrating my best friend's birthday plus while relaxing with my daughter on the deck!" Recommended by Michelle Hammons, a Speaker & TV Host who has 251K followers on Instagram.

As a convenient and convertible outdoor fan, FA37 could be a floor fan, a table fan, a ceiling fan, or even a camping lantern with different modes switching and a rechargeable lithium-ion 8000mAh battery that can supply up to 26hrs cooling time with just one charge. FA37 is only 39.3oz in weight and has a little space occupied size(9.1L*4.4W*9.1H inches only for fan), which is designed to be an easy-hold outdoor cooling gadget in summer.

FA8X 3-in-1 Bear Pocket Fan--Small in size, big on function.

Able to be completely folded to hide the blade makes it small and compact enough to slip into nearly any pocket. It could be a handheld fan or a desktop with its adjustable design. FA18 is also a palm-sized backup power bank that is available to supply up to 48hrs cooling time with one charge. Furthermore, it is designed with a flashlight function as a bonus.

FA40a Mini Octopus Fan--Flexible, adjustable, and safe for kids.

This 4-speed fan is masterly made with a finger-proof, protective cage. The flexible silicon tripod can be bent at any angle to set up various forms, allows to securely attach the fan to a stroller frame, bumper, or child's tray, and provides great flexibility for a cooling experience. FA40a can work up to 16hrs with the rechargeable 4000mAh battery and provides a natural, soft breeze with below 40dB noise level.

Established in 2016, JISULIFE is a solution provider pivoted on creative and sustainable gadgets for personal space. Aiming to improve air circulation around every consumer indoor-outdoor, they have created portable electronic products that suit every scene daily.

"All we do are according to what you need. Our team is always passionate about creating more interesting gadgets for your personal space," they said. In the past 6 years, JISULIFE focused on technical innovation and design iteration for portable fans. And they already served over 10 million customers globally and distributed their business via cross-border e-commerce to more than 40 countries.

