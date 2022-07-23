The 5th Digital China Summit opened in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province.

FUZHOU, China, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Digital China Summit opens in Fuzhou, Fujian province on July 23. It is jointly hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China, National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and Fujian Provincial People's Government.

Themed "Innovation-driven New Transformation, Digitization-led New Paradigm", the summit is positioned to be a platform for publishing China's policies on IT application development, a platform for displaying the latest achievements in digital China development, a platform for exchanges on the theories, practices and experiences of e-government and digital economy, and a cooperation platform for pooling global resources to promote digital China development. It consists of 8 parts: the opening ceremony, main forum, policy release, sub-forums, achievement exhibition, digital product expo, Digital China Innovation Contest, DCIC 2022, and side events such as "Dialogue on the Min River: and "Dialogue: Outlook for Fuzhou", according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee.

As the host of the DCS for five consecutive times, Fuzhou participates in this digital event with all exhibitors to witness the new development, new progress and new prosperity of digital China.

