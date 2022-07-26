Limeade Appoints Global Software, Technology, and Finance Executive Lisa Nelson to its Board of Directors

Brings Over 25 Years of Finance, Audit, and Digital Transformation Expertise

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, immersive well-being software leader Limeade announced that Lisa Nelson joins Limeade as a new Non-Executive Director of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We are delighted to welcome Lisa to the Limeade Board of Directors," says Henry Albrecht, CEO of Limeade. "Lisa has an outstanding track-record, matched by her passion for driving growth, accelerating the digital transformation of work, and managing risk. Lisa's extensive experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to pioneer well-being and listening as essential to positive employee experiences across industries and geographies."

"Well-being at work is now a baseline expectation of employees," said Lisa Nelson. "Limeade is a true frontrunner in this industry and continues to pave the path forward. I look forward to partnering with Limeade to transform work into a source of positivity, energy, and purpose worldwide."

Nelson currently serves as board director at Astra (NASDAQ: ASTR), Seattle Bank, and DNA Seattle. She brings over 25 years of executive leadership excellence in the software, technology, and financial services sectors. Her experience includes various executive roles at Microsoft, including Co-Founder and Managing Director at M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, and Chief Operating Officer, Global Business Development, as well as roles at Willis Towers Watson in London and Ernst & Young in Australia. Nelson holds a Bachelor of Arts, Business Administration from the University of Washington.

About Limeade

Limeade is an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences. Limeade Institute science guides its industry-leading software and its own award-winning culture. Today, millions of users in over 100 countries use Limeade solutions to navigate the future of work. By putting well-being at the heart of the employee experience, Limeade reduces burnout and turnover while increasing well-being and engagement — ultimately elevating business performance. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com (ASX listing: LME).

