IMAGINE DRAGONS CELEBRATE 10th ANNIVERSARY OF LANDMARK DEBUT ALBUM WITH 'NIGHT VISIONS (EXPANDED EDITION)' ON SEPTEMBER 9

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commemorating a major milestone, GRAMMY®-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut LP with Night Visions (Expanded Edition) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope/UMe) on September 9, 2022. It notably boasts nine additional studio tracks and two previously unreleased songs recorded contemporaneously entitled "Love of Mine" and "Bubble." The Expanded Edition will be available at all DSPs and in physical formats— 2-LP (which boasts the original cover art plus a 10th-anniversary cover art lithograph), 2-CD, or 2-Cassette. An exclusive limited-edition, canary-yellow 2-LP vinyl of the Expanded Edition will also be available.

The Super Deluxe Edition consists of 4 CDs + 1 DVD (Original Album, Bonus Tracks, Night Visions Live, Remixes, and The Making of Night Visions on DVD) and much more.

The seven-times platinum Night Visions first arrived on September 4, 2012, paving the way for a bold new future for rock music. It bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and yielded some of the most impactful, inimitable, and inescapable anthems of the last decade. It has impressively eclipsed over 20 million in global consumption, while the diamond-certified Hot 100 Top 3 smash "Radioactive" (14x-platinum) garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best Rock Performance" out of two nominations, including "Record of the Year." The record also occupied a spot on the Billboard Top 200 for 408 weeks.

Certified platinum or multiplatinum in 15 countries, Night Visions comprises the aforementioned "Radioactive," diamond-certified "Demons" (10x-platinum), "It's Time" (6x-platinum), "On Top Of The World" (4x-platinum), "Bleeding Out" (platinum), "Amsterdam" (platinum), and "Hear Me" (gold).

Experience the ultimate configuration of Night Visions this fall.

Check out the full tracklisting for Night Visions (Expanded Edition) below.

TRACKLISTING:

CD1

Radioactive Tiptoe It's Time Demons On Top Of The World Amsterdam Hear Me Every Night Bleeding Out Underdog Nothing Left To Say / Rocks

CD2

Cha-Ching (Till We Grow Older) Working Man My Fault Round And Round The River America Selene Fallen Cover Up Love of Mine (Demo) Bubble (Demo)

Imagine Dragons recently made history again. "Thunder" achieved a diamond certification, enshrining the quartet as "The First Band/Group in Music History to Achieve FOUR Diamond Singles." Meanwhile, their new double-disc opus Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) bowed at #12 on the Billboard Top 200 and earned some of the best reviews of the band's career to date. Rolling Stone attested, "Imagine Dragons still know how to efficiently stomp stadiums into rubble," and American Songwriter hailed it as "a celebration of life." Consequence of Sound applauded, "Act II is an even more intimate gesture that further explores themes of loss and recovery," and The Associated Press summed it up best as "the sound of a band getting its arena groove back."

The 32-track epic album debuted on Friday, July 1st , and marks the boldest artistic statement of the band's career thus far. Executive produced by Rick Rubin, the double album includes hit singles "Enemy," "Bones," and "Sharks" and expands on 2021's Mercury — Act 1. While Act 1 explores themes such as love, faith, pain, passion, and loss, Act 2 focuses on sorting through personal loss and the biggest existential questions of their career.

To bring both halves of the record to life on stage, Imagine Dragons will take to the road and kick off a massive US stadium tour that will begin in August, making stops in Boston, Toronto, and their hometown of Las Vegas before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA in September. The summer tour marks the band's biggest North American shows of their career. Check out the full itinerary HERE.

About Imagine Dragons

With over 66 million album equivalents and 55 million digital songs sold, not to mention over 110 billion combined streams, Imagine Dragons are one of rock's biggest bands of the past decade, and they've fully reinvented the genre in that time. In short, they own Billboard's Top 3 rock songs of the 2010s — "Believer," "Thunder," and "Radioactive." Formed in 2009, Imagine Dragons developed a grassroots following with a series of independent EPs before making their major-label debut on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope with 2012's Continued Silence EP. That same year, their LP debut NIGHT VISIONS entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2, while lead track "Radioactive" topped Billboard's Hot Rock Songs, won a GRAMMY® for Best Rock Performance, and achieved RIAA Diamond status. After achieving their first #1 at Alt Radio with "Radioactive," the band immediately repeated this feat with "Demons," marking the first back-to-back #1's for the band, with both songs in the Top 5 simultaneously. NIGHT VISIONS is now 7x platinum in the US alone. 2015's platinum-selling Smoke + Mirrors debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The 3x platinum-selling album EVOLVE followed in 2017, earning a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and unleashing three No. 1 Alternative radio hits: "Believer," GRAMMY®-nominated "Thunder," and "Whatever It Takes." All three songs were also top 5 hits at Alternative radio. "Believer" was the quickest song to reach #1 for Imagine Dragons, taking only 8 weeks to reach the top of the charts, with "Thunder" following closely in its rise to the #1 spot. With these singles, it marked the second time Imagine Dragons had back-to-back #1s, making Imagine Dragons one of only four bands to ever achieve simultaneous Top 5 singles and the only band to repeat this feat. The band's fourth album and platinum-selling, ORIGINS, debuted atop Billboard's Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, while its lead single "Natural" spent nine weeks at No. 1 at alternative radio.

For their fifth studio album—Imagine Dragons' first new music since 2018—the band teamed up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin. 2021's Mercury — Act 1 debuted in the Billboard 200 top 10 and at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts. It also launched the singles "Wrecked," "Cutthroat," and "Follow You," with the latter reaching No. 1 on both Mediabase's Alternative Radio and Billboard's Alternative Airplay charts. "Follow You" marked the band's quickest ascent to the top of that Billboard chart, surpassing the respective seven- and eight-week climbs for "Natural" (2018) and "Believer" (2017). Then came "Enemy." Originally released as the theme to Netflix's Arcane, the hit racked up more than 4.6 billion combined global streams across two versions (including a collaboration with GRAMMY®-nominated, Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D), helping make Imagine Dragons the highest streaming American band in the US in 2021. In 2022, they expanded the world of Mercury with a double album, Mercury – Acts 1 & 2, including the single "Bones , " which has gathered over 380 million streams to date, and the accompanying music video has scored 38 million-plus YouTube views. Sorting through personal loss and the biggest existential questions of their career, singer/songwriter Dan Reynolds says the two-part release is about learning to "accept the unknown" and "let go," healing feelings Imagine Dragons are hoping to share with fans as they embark on some of their biggest shows ever this summer.

