NOVUS Honored as One of Top Small Agencies of the Year 2022 by Ad Age

CHICAGO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent media planning and buying agency NOVUS is honored to have been awarded Silver Media Agency of the Year at the Ad Age Small Agency Conference last night. After undergoing massive change and innovation in the past few years, the award reinforces NOVUS' efficacy and specialization in highly customized, locally targeted multimedia across many client industries.

Ad Age's Small Agency Awards honor the most innovative small, privately-owned agencies– and this year, specifically looked at how agencies adapted, pivoted and thrived while facing the lasting repercussions of 2020. The pandemic accelerated marketers' need for more customization and localization in their media plans and buys– and as experts in the local media landscape and proprietary tools built for local, NOVUS understands the local nuances that can drive business results.

"Whether its applying our DeCoder process to find concentrations of customers by ZIP Code, leveraging our Proximity hyper local programmatic platform, or using our Beacon tool to determine which terrestrial radio stations provide the best coverage, clients consistently tell us our approach is very different from most agencies," said NOVUS President and CMO Rob Davis.

NOVUS began as an agency that specialized in newspaper buying – and has transformed into a team of diversified multimedia experts competing with some of the biggest agencies in the country. After over two years of building, recruiting top talent and building data-driven local media and insights tools, the business exploded: becoming the AOR for Lidl Grocery, Thrivent Financial, Dollar Tree/ Family Dollar and assignments for over a dozen other accounts. NOVUS completely transformed from a print agency to a true, rapidly growing multimedia agency.

"To drive sustainable results for clients, agencies must be able to transition from a world driven by repetitive services to one defined by continuous change, ready to evolve for what customers need next," said CEO Melony Rios. "We're now in what I call the 'Third Age' of NOVUS: From our start as a direct response agency, to our eventual dominance in the print space, to now being a major player in local media of all types, it has been gratifying to see our continuous innovation recognized by the industry."

2021 was a year of massive change and innovation for NOVUS. This is the agency's first recognition as a top Small Agency of the Year by Ad Age, solidifying its place as an industry powerhouse. To read more about what makes NOVUS an Ad Age honoree, visit Ad Age.

NOVUS is a dedicated division within NOVUS Media LLC, with specialized multimedia talent, proprietary tools and custom techniques, representing the next evolution of a next-gen agency designed for what's next in the media industry. NOVUS focuses on local media of all types – TV, OTT, addressable, radio, OOH, digital display, video, mobile and search. For more information, go to https://novusmedia.com/about-novus/novus-next/ .

