HAPPY NATIONAL AVOCADO DAY -- CELEBRATE WITH AVOCADO GREEN'S SITEWIDE FLASH SALE

All sales help support Certified B Corp "Best for the World™" company's effort to plant 5,000 avocado trees in Peru.

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Avocado Day, Avocado Green — makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products — is launching a one-weekend flash sale with exclusive savings on their certified organic mattresses, 100% reclaimed wood bed frames, adjustable bed frames, organic certified linen sheets and pillows, bath collection, luxurious loungewear, and clean skin + body products.

As part of Avocado's Giving initiative, through which they donate 1% of all revenue to 1% For the Planet, all sales during the National Avocado Day sale will support the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation's effort to plant 5,000 avocado trees along the Napo and Amazon rivers in remote jungles in Peru.

From July 29 to August 1 only, customers can save up to $880 on Avocado's top-rated certified organic mattresses. Customers can save 10% on the Organic Green Mattress, Organic Luxury Mattress, and radically affordable Eco Organic Mattress, using code AVODAY, at AvocadoMattress.com.

Using the same code, shoppers can also save up to $340 on bed frames, including solid wood frames handcrafted in Avocado's own sustainable woodshop or adjustable bases that quietly glide into the most restful, supportive position.

Shoppers will save up to $65 on bedding, which covers luxurious, naturally breathable, GOTS certified organic sheets, duvet covers, and pillowcases. The AVODAY code is also good for 10% savings on all pillows, toppers, dog beds, and bath products.

The savings keep going. The code AVODAY is also good on Avocado's responsible loungewear and skin + body lines. Customers can save on insanely comfortable organic cotton, modal, and alpaca fiber apparel collections, as well as a Grounding Dry Body Oil, Supercharged Reishi Body Melt, and Snoozy Bath Soak with Magnesium Flakes.

Every order also comes with free carbon negative shipping. As a Climate Neutral certified brand — and one of B Corp's "Best for the World™"brands — Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

