PenFed Foundation Combats Food Insecurity Among Military Families with $50,000 Grant to Support the Armed Services YMCA

Grant Expands Food Pantry Program and Supports Family Members of Service Members Deployed to Europe Due to Russia-Ukraine Conflict

TYSONS, Va., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, furthered its commitment to military heroes with a $50,000 grant to support the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) to mitigate food insecurities among families of junior enlisted service members serving at Fort Bragg. ASYMCA Fort Bragg will now be able to expand the food pantry program to include a mobile pantry and transition into a larger building to serve more military families.

"Food insecurity affects our military families. We are determined to support our men and women in uniform and their families by improving access to initiatives like ASYMCA Fort Bragg Food Pantry Program. A partnership between PenFed Foundation and ASYMCA Fort Bragg has established food pantries on site," said PenFed Credit Union Senior EVP and President of PenFed Foundation Shashi Vohra. "No Soldier, Airman, Sailor, or Marine should struggle to feed their family."

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to support the ASYMCA Fort Bragg food pantry expansion renovation project and mobile ASYMCA/PenFed mobile food truck. We thank ASYMCA Fort Bragg for their tremendous impact on the service members, veterans, and their families," said retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. and PenFed Foundation Outreach Director David Clark. "On behalf of the PenFed Foundation and the many service members, veterans, and families you support, thank you for making a positive difference."

PenFed Foundation and ASYMCA Fort Bragg will be renovating a vacated 20th Engineer Brigade dining facility to expand crucial support to junior enlisted service members and their families. Renovations to the building will include refrigeration renovation, floor repair or replacement and the addition of stock shelving and storage facilities.

"We are honored by The PenFed Foundation's support of our Fort Bragg Food Pantry," said Executive Director of ASYMCA Fort Bragg Jeremy Hester. "This grant will enable us to expand and serve more military families."

The new location will increase the food pantry space from 800 square feet to 2,000 square feet. The dining facility also has a loading dock which will be beneficial for receiving large donations.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship, and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

About ASYMCA Fort Bragg, NC

As the only authorized food assistance program on the installation, the Armed Services YMCA Fort Bragg Food Pantry offers military families and area veterans' access to nutritious food options and necessities at no cost to combat economic, health and readiness stress. ASYMCA is proud to provide our nation's young military personnel, both single and married, and their families, quality programs that will assist in building Soldier careers and strong families. ASYMCA aids 62,500 active-duty Soldiers, 76,486 family members and 94, 939 retired Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines either stationed or living within the vicinity of Ft. Bragg, NC and surrounding counties in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.asymca.org/fort-bragg-home

