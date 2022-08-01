InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Mechanical Key Locks (RSJ-123)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more secure lock chamber that can only be rotated or turned by the pressure or force of the compatible multi-shank key," said an inventor, from San Bernardino, Calif., "so I invented the MULTI-CHAMBERED LOCK. My high security design would help to prevent tampering with lock pick tools."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a mechanical key lock. In doing so, it prevents the lock from being picked with straight lock pick tools. As a result, it enhances security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

