SUBARU SUPPORTS STUDENTS IN HIGH-NEED SCHOOLS WITH LAUNCH OF SUBARU LOVES LEARNING MONTH

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that in support of its belief that all students deserve an equal and fair opportunity for a quality education, the automaker will dedicate August to helping reduce the inequity that exists in classrooms when students lack the necessary learning resources. Since 2016, Subaru of America has focused on helping students and schools through its Subaru Loves Learning initiative. Teaming up with AdoptAClassroom.org for a second year, Subaru will help provide teachers across the country with flexible funding to purchase the school supplies and resources they need to help all students thrive in the classroom as part of its Subaru Loves Learning initiative.

"Across the country, students are readying themselves for a new school year, but not all students have the same opportunities as their classmates to make the most of their education," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "Together with our retailers, we are helping all students secure the resources they need to grow and succeed in the classroom and in their futures."

According to AdoptAClassroom.org, more than 92 percent of classrooms have students whose families cannot afford to purchase any school supplies for their children. Many teachers are filling the gap by spending their own money, on average up to $750 each year, to equip their classrooms and students.

Throughout August, Subaru and more than 600 participating retailers will work with AdoptAClassroom.org to adopt classrooms in their communities, helping teachers and schools purchase the tools and materials they need for their students. The automaker is focusing the commitment on schools and students who need the most support by prioritizing schools defined as high need.*

To help even more students during Subaru Loves Learning month, Subaru of America will also match online gifts to AdoptAClassroom.org dollar-for-dollar, up to $350,000 in total from August 1-31, 2022. AdoptAClassroom.org will make an equitable distribution of all donations through this fundraiser to help teachers at high-needs schools nationwide. To donate, please visit https://subaruloveslearning.org/helpusdomore.

As the largest corporate supporter of AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru and its retailers will have supported more than 300,000 students nationwide to get the resources their classrooms need to succeed.

"We're excited to team up with Subaru again this year to further our shared mission of creating an equitable learning experience for children nationwide," says Ann Pifer, Executive Director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "Every student deserves a chance to thrive in the classroom, and through our work with Subaru, so many more students will get that chance this school year."

For information about Subaru Loves Learning and to find out more about the partners that Subaru supports, visit http://www.subaru.com/learning . To learn more about AdoptAClassroom.org, visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

*High Need is defined as a school that has a Title I Schoolwide Program and/or a school where 40% of the student population qualifies for the Free or Reduced-Price Lunch Program

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

