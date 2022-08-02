InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Feature for Pickup Trucks (BGF-2490)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modification for pickup trucks to greatly simplify the loading and unloading process," said an inventor, from Farmington Hills, Mich., "so I invented the ELLIS TRUCK BED SYSTEM. My design would save time and effort and it could help to avoid painful back strains, overloads and related damage."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention offers improved truck bed access and use for pickup truck owners. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle of loading/unloading over the lowered tailgate. It also prevents the accidental overloading of the truck bed and it helps to prevent the load from striking the back window. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and manufacturers of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BGF-2490, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp