JRW Realty Sources $332 Million of Property in Q2

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JRW Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage that focuses on sourcing net-leased properties on behalf of institutional clients, announced that it helped its buyers acquire $332,928,883 of commercial real estate during the second quarter of 2022, collectively spanning 1.7 million square feet of retail, medical, and industrial property.





PASADENA, Calif. - Net-leased properties sourced and closed by JRW Realty in Q2 2022 (Tuesday, August 2, 2022). (PRNewswire)

Last quarter JRW Realty's buyers acquired 67 properties in 25 states. Fifty-five of these were single-tenant net-leased properties, representing $272,839,164 in transactions for JRW Realty's clients. Another 12 acquisitions were multi-tenant shopping centers shadow-anchored by necessity-based retail, representing $60,089,719 in additional transactions.



JRW Realty has sourced more than 120 properties for its buyers in 2022, representing more than $550 million in purchases that span more than 2.5 million square feet of commercial space.



The properties purchased by JRW Realty's clients in the second quarter include 10 Dollar General stores, 10 CVS Pharmacies, six Walmart Neighborhood Markets, and seven Family Dollar stores, as well as properties with leases backed by Publix and Walgreens. Also facilitated was the purchase of a Scheels in Montana, reflecting JRW Realty's buyers' expansion into the sporting goods and experience-based retail sector.



"Our buyers continue to desire multi-tenant shopping centers and individual net-leased properties anchored or occupied by necessity retail or healthcare tenants," said Joel Staffilino, JRW Realty president of multi-tenant retail. "Given their clear and specific acquisition criteria, when we find properties that match their parameters, they are able and willing to move fast, closing in as few as 28 days from contract."

JRW Realty is a commercial real estate brokerage firm that has closed on more than 900 properties valued at more than $3.6 billion on behalf of its clients. JRW Realty's team places special focus on due diligence, reviewing over 100 properties each week and only choosing to source for clients the best 3-4% according to their rigorous acquisition criteria. For more information, visit www.jrwrealty.com.

