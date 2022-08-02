NEO Semiconductor Launches Ground-Breaking X-DRAM Architecture at Flash Memory Summit 2022

First-of-its-kind architecture lowers refresh power by 85% and activation latency by 50%; demonstrates NEO's commitment to sustainability

SAN JOSE, California, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEO Semiconductor, a leading developer of innovative architectures for 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory, today announced the launch of its latest technology offering, X-DRAM, at Flash Memory Summit 2022. X-DRAM offers extraordinary improvements over conventional DRAM by lowering the power consumption and increasing the performance of the main memory used in IT systems and consumer products.

"Not only is X-DRAM expected to have a significant impact on the global DRAM market, but it will also serve environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) goals," says Andy Hsu, Founder and CEO of NEO Semiconductor and an accomplished technology inventor with more than 120 granted U.S. patents. "X-DRAM can lower refresh power by more than 80% through a combination of 50% refresh frequency and 25% refresh time. It also lowers main memory latency and narrows the processor-to-memory performance gap. As a result, it dramatically reduces the power consumption of IT infrastructure and consumer products, leading to much lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions."

Power consumption and latency performance have led to alarming environmental and economic concerns. Products incorporating X-DRAM will be able to address these concerns, providing compelling competitive advantages across business and consumer markets.

"DRAM fab manufacturers have been innovative in utilizing new materials, developing new processes, increasing memory density, and achieving reduced cost," said Jay Kramer, President of Network Storage Advisors. "Even with all the success with each generation of DRAM technology, X-DRAM enables DRAM manufacturers to implement a new architecture to achieve considerably lower power for environmental sustainability and improved latency for higher system and device performance."

The unique X-DRAM solution is compatible with current DRAM manufacturing technologies, processes, structures, and dies. X-DRAM has a wide range of use cases, from cloud servers to mobile devices to IoT objects. Semiconductor manufacturers can quickly incorporate X-DRAM architecture without increasing manufacturing costs.

About NEO Semiconductor

NEO Semiconductor is a high-tech company focused on advancing 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory technologies. The company was founded in 2012 by Andy Hsu and a team in San Jose, California, and owns more than 20 U.S. patents. In 2020, the company made a breakthrough in 3D NAND architecture named X-NAND that can achieve SLC performance at TLC and QLC densities to provide high-speed, low-cost solutions for many applications, including 5G and AI. The company presented the X-NAND architecture at the Flash Memory Summit 2020 conference and won the Best of Show Award for the Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup.

