Steve K. Snyder Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Schuman Cheese

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neal Schuman, third generation leader and current CEO of Schuman Cheese, announced today the appointment of Steve K. Snyder as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. "We are excited to welcome Steve to the Schuman Cheese family and plan to work closely to build on the company's successes while staying true to the core values that have guided us these last seventy-five years," says Schuman, who now moves to his new role as Chairman of the Board where he will continue to support Schuman Cheese's growth. "Steve brings us a fresh vision for the company's continued success and expansion trajectory. I am confident that his experienced leadership, know-how, and clear strategic perspective will be pivotal to our next phase of growth."

Snyder has recently led companies in the cheese, food, and other industries to create and implement growth strategies, develop leadership talent, and drive business and organizational development. 'It is with great pride and excitement that I join Neal and his talented fourth generation children, Allison, Ian, and Keith, along with the entire Schuman Cheese team to continue the legacy of world-class, award-winning cheese solutions,' said Snyder. 'The company's history of caring for its employees and the communities in which it operates is inspirational. It's that dedication to our team and our customers to operate with integrity and innovative spirit that will remain a guiding light in this next chapter of growth.' said Snyder.

Steve carries with him a leadership background in start-up, middle market and large company settings across food, nutrition, pharma, food safety, biotechnology, agriculture, and specialty chemicals.

His most recent, full-time role was President and CEO of Whitehall Specialties Inc., a Wisconsin-based processed and plant-based cheese manufacturer where he created and launched the NewFields™ plant-based cheese division. He served as President and COO of the publicly traded food and animal safety company Neogen and spent thirteen years at Cargill, the large multinational, family-owned food and agricultural products company, where he and his team launched Truvia™ natural sweetener and other nutritional and sustainable products. Steve has also held various roles at Monsanto Company and a number of boards of directors' positions in the food, agriculture, biotech, software and health areas.

Snyder joins Schuman Cheese amidst continued category leadership with some of the industry's largest retailers and recognition across both domestic and imported cheeses, including that of flagship brand Cello™ which recently celebrated a sweep in the Parmesan category at the 2022 World Cheese Contest. The company is also rapidly expanding in growing food categories with innovative brands like plant-based Vevan Foods™ and dessert brand, Delve™ chocolate truffles. For more information about Schuman Cheese, please visit https://www.schumancheese.com/our-cheeses.

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has grown into a highly lauded leader in the cheese industry worldwide. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in Wisconsin, adding to their robust import business. With six production locations across North America, Schuman continues to grow to meet the needs of its valued and loyal customers. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman. Discover their distinctive cheeses and latest innovations Schuman Cheese delights in sharing at SchumanCheese.com

