Yatsen Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Continued Listing Criterion

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced that it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") dated August 1, 2022 (the "August Letter"), notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criterion of a minimum share price as set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the "NYSE Minimum Price Continued Listing Criterion").

As previously announced, the Company received a letter from the NYSE dated April 11, 2022, notifying the Company that it was below compliance standards due to the average closing price of the Company's American depositary shares being less than $1.00 for a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Following the receipt of the August Letter, the Company is no longer considered below the NYSE Minimum Price Continued Listing Criterion and has regained compliance regarding this matter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which includes but are not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to continue to roll out popular products and maintain the popularity of existing products; its ability to anticipate and respond to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences and behavior in a timely manner; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; its ability to integrate newly-acquired businesses and brands; trends and competition in and relevant government policies and regulations relating to China's beauty market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading player in China's beauty market with a mission to create an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers in China and around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired multiple color cosmetics and skincare brands, including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Abby's Choice, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and Pink Bear. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the top color cosmetics brands in China in terms of online retail sales value. Leveraging its digitally native direct-to-customer business model, the Company has built core capabilities which enable it to launch and scale multiple brands quickly while offering a wide selection of products to a growing variety of customers. The Company reaches and engages with customers directly, both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Yatsen Holding Limited

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@yatsenglobal.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: yatsen@thepiacentegroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Yatsen Holding Limited