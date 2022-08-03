Eggland's Best Celebrates In-Home Release of Disney and Pixar's Lightyear with Sweepstakes, Recipes and more!

Families Can Enter to Win the Grand Prize of $5,000 to Plus up their Movie Watching Experience!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggland's Best is off to its biggest adventure yet! Known for its superior taste and nutrition, the #1 branded egg in the U.S. is on a mission to celebrate the in-home release of Disney and Pixar's Lightyear with stellar prizes and experiences.

Now through September 24, fans can head to EBFamilySweeps.com to enter the "Eggland's Best Superior Hero Sweepstakes" daily for the chance to win weekly "superior hero" prize packs! Weekly prizes include Lightyear DVDs and more, Eggland's Best swag and a three-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs. One super galactic Grand Prize Winner will also win $5,000 to upgrade their at-home family movie-watching experience!

"At Eggland's Best, we not only provide eggs with superior taste, nutrition, versatility and freshness compared to ordinary eggs, but we also encourage families to spend quality time together," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We're thrilled to be celebrating with Disney and Pixar's Lightyear to bring families together to enjoy a movie night at home while snacking on better-for-you recipes using Eggland's Best eggs."

Eggland's Best has created four new mouthwatering, family-friendly recipes that will pair perfectly as families enjoy the film at home! All packed with superior nutrition from Eggland's Best eggs, the new recipes include a Lightyear Grazing Board , Robot Egg and Cheese Roll Ups , Galactic Mac and Cheese Bites and Robot Banana Bread Muffins . Each recipe was inspired by the film and meets Disney's Nutrition Guidelines, which are derived from USDA Dietary Guidelines as a continued commitment to families' well-being.

"As both a Registered Dietitian and busy mom, I love having easy recipes on-hand that are not only delicious but filled with essential nutrients to keep my kids energized throughout the day," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dalina Soto. "These 'out of this world' recipes are made with nutrient-dense Eggland's Best eggs, which contain six times more Vitamin D and 25 percent less saturated fat compared to ordinary eggs!"

Eggland's Best eggs are a delicious and nutritious ingredient to incorporate into any meal. Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat, six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Vitamin B12 and Omega-3s and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

For recipes and more information, visit EBFamilySweeps.com . Add Lightyear to your Pixar Collection. Now on Digital and own it on Blu-ray™ September 13th.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST "SUPERIOR HERO" SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 8/3/22 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 9/24/22 at 4:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here . Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

