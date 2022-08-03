FRENCH TOAST LAUNCHES NEW ADAPTIVE COLLECTION FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL

Taking a consumer-first approach, French Toast includes kids with disabilities in multi-year design and development process

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- French Toast , a schoolwear brand dedicated to the students, educators and communities it serves, is delivering on its mission to help all kids shine with the launch of its new French Toast Adaptive collection. French Toast worked closely with the community of people with disabilities (PWDs) to create a collection that authentically meets the needs of students with disabilities and those seeking sensory-friendly options.

French Toast worked closely with the community of people with disabilities (PWDs) to create French Toast Adaptive, a collection that authentically meets the needs of students with disabilities and those seeking sensory-friendly options. The collection is made up of 12 dress-code-ready tops and bottoms including polos, woven shirts, shorts, pants, skorts, dresses, and activewear. (PRNewswire)

French Toast is delivering on its mission to help all kids shine with the launch of French Toast Adaptive collection

Stephen Ashear, President of French Toast, said, "Every child deserves to feel comfortable and confident when they go to school and have as much independence as possible to get dressed on their own. The process by which our design team developed the collection demonstrates our dedication to taking an authentic approach. We are proud to be supporting PWDs and helping to raise visibility for this underserved community." He continued, "It was important for French Toast to keep the product at our everyday great value – which is why we kept our prices the same across the board. The most important thing for us is to be inclusive and do the right thing."

Best-in-Class Design

French Toast designed the collection based on direct feedback from kids with disabilities and their caregivers, during a four-year process leading to the launch in August 2022. The journey began in 2019 with brand messaging evolution towards inclusion and shaping of "Schoolwear for All." In 2020 Research and Development began, and by 2021 the French Toast design team was working with focus groups and testing. This included 3D design fittings and designs on real kids. Ongoing focus groups and testing continued to be fine-tuned through 2022, with the collection available in time for back-to-school 2022.

French Toast partnered with GAMUT Management to authentically understand kids with disabilities and their caregivers' needs. This started with education and training for the French Toast team. The team at GAMUT Management, led by Founder and CEO Mindy Scheier, worked with French Toast to hold panel discussions, focus groups and fit testing with kids with disabilities and caregivers to fine-tune each piece and get their honest feedback.

"The collection is empowering for students with disabilities. It's important for brands to work closely with people with disabilities in creating new collections from conception to completion, including the designs of the product, messaging and marketing. French Toast has really put in the work and resources necessary for the new adaptive line and we're proud to have played an integral role," says Scheier.

A+ Style and Comfort

The design team led by Ashley Tashjian, Sr. Director of Design at French Toast, said, "The design team came together with tremendous excitement to create an authentic adaptive schoolwear collection that will have a positive impact on the lives of thousands of students across the country."

The collection is made up of 12 dress-code-ready tops and bottoms including polos, woven shirts, shorts, pants, skorts, dresses, and activewear.

Key adaptive features include EZ-Closure Hook + Loop featured on lower leg closures and replaces zippers and buttons for easy dressing. Additional features include flat seam details and Label-Free Comfort that won't chafe or irritate skin, High Rise for extra coverage, and Lift Loops™ to easily pull clothing on and off. French Toast Adaptive includes the same comfort and quality features of the French Toast core collection, like Stretch Fabric, Power Knees®, Hidden Comfort Shorts, Wrinkle No More™, Expandable Collars, and Adjustable Waists.

Launching on August 3, 2022, French Toast Adaptive will be available online at FrenchToast.com, Amazon.com, JCPenney.com, Zappos.com, to name a few.

ABOUT FRENCH TOAST

French Toast is dedicated to making the best possible schoolwear accessible to ALL kids and ALL families from ALL walks of life. We are on a mission to help kids shine, whatever their passion, no matter the dress code, wherever they live or go to school. Since 1985, French Toast has been trusted by thousands of schools nationwide as their uniform provider and is committed to partnering with the communities we serve. French Toast works directly with our manufacturing partners in every step of the process, providing more value without sacrificing quality. For more information about French Toast, visit http://www.frenchtoast.com .

About GAMUT Management

Gamut Management represents people with disabilities to create a marketplace where businesses and industries can connect with PWDs. We provide our members an opportunity to have a say in how brands market to them, create products for them and represent them in pop culture. GAMUT is rebranding the way people with disabilities (PWDs) are viewed, marketed to and represented in pop culture.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE French Toast