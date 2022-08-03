PAWCO RAISES SEED ROUND, LAUNCHES WORLD'S FIRST PLANT-BASED PET FOOD

PawCo is aiming to remove animals from the pet food-chain by offering delicious, healthy and environment friendly plant-based pet food.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PawCo Foods officially launched their proprietary plant-based pet food and shipped their first batch of orders on August 3rd of 2022.

Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder and CEO (PRNewswire)

The company is founded by a former ImpossibleFoods employee and backed by a team of scientists and board certified animal nutritionists. PawCo invented the world's first fully plant-based meat that is designed specifically for pet foods. The team is committed to providing pets with complete and balanced plant-based meals.

"As a scientist, I couldn't stand seeing Paco, my beloved dog, eating unhealthy food every day. That's why I founded PawCo Foods – to change how our pets eat on a daily basis and make the world a greener place. I'm now dedicated to helping all of our furry friends out there to live a happy, healthy and joyful life" said Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder and CEO of PawCo Foods.

PawCo puts forward a plant-based meat that is just as tasty as traditional meat, while also providing all the essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals necessary for dogs to thrive. Traditional dog foods containing meat have been linked to numerous health issues in dogs, including cancer, allergies, and gastrointestinal distress. PawCo wants to improve pet health, decrease animal farming, and reduce the impact of pet food manufacturing on the environment by making tasty and nutritious plant-based dog food available in the market.

PawCo raised their seed round earlier this year and the team has been working on their proprietary plant-based meat. They publicly launched their first plant-based recipe for dogs today and they are accepting orders for new customers.

