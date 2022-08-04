Tampa General Hospital's Vice President of Innovation Chosen Among Top Leaders In Keeping American Health Care on the Cutting Edge

Rachel Feinman is among 30 leaders around the country chosen by Becker's Healthcare for creating a culture of innovation.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel Feinman, vice president of Innovation at Tampa General Hospital and managing director of TGH Innoventures, has been named one of the nation's top innovation leaders by Becker's Healthcare.

Rachel Feinman, Vice President of Innovation, Tampa General Hospital and Managing Director, of TGH Innoventures - (Photo: Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

Feinman is among the list of "30 Great Chief Innovation Officers to Know,'' leaders who are vital to digital transformation efforts and initiatives to keep health systems on the cutting edge of delivering patient care. Feinman was chosen for her work in creating a culture of innovation across the Tampa General system, accelerating research and development, and managing venture capital funds.

Feinman also was selected for her efforts to harness the ingenuity and creativity of the academic medical center's team members to improve operations and clinical care.

"Innovation is critically important to our organization as it is the engine that propels us forward in developing real-world solutions for some of the most complex issues in health care," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "Rachel has done an outstanding job in realizing our plan to find and leverage partnerships and perspectives that amplify next-generation ideas."

"This is an incredible honor, and it reflects the dedication of the team to move innovation forward,'' Feinman said. "It's another sign that our organization continues to strive to be a national leader in delivering world-class care.''

Feinman became vice president of Innovation at Tampa General in 2021 after serving as executive director of Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA) for three years. With a passion for influencing the strategy for impactful innovation, she currently leads innovation and oversees Tampa General's venture investment strategy.

At Tampa General, innovation and health care are inseparable. Part of the hospital's objective is to significantly advance the future of health care in the Tampa Bay region, state of Florida and nationally. Launched in early 2021, Innoventures provides a coordinated mechanism for Tampa General to develop innovative solutions to improve quality and access to care. Innoventures also provides the hospital with a platform to invest resources and funds into emerging companies that share the academic medical center's vision and can help develop immediate solutions for health care access, quality and delivery.

Innoventures began as a $15 million, innovation-focused investment fund to support entrepreneurs, scientists and administrators addressing real-world problems. Some of its early successes include:

A partnership with Embarc Collective, a Tampa -based nonprofit that helps startups grow into scalable, thriving businesses. Embarc serves as a landing spot for entrepreneurs and mentors to meet and share ideas. By teaming with Embarc, Tampa General can access startups working in health care and leverage Embarc's leading startup advisers to support Tampa General's internal innovators.

The establishment of Co-Lab by TGH Innoventures, which is designed to collaborate and codevelop with early-stage health care companies to cultivate innovations at Tampa General that have broader applicability to other systems in health care. Through Co-Lab, Tampa General has partnered with and invested in Enroute, which uses artificial intelligence to streamline patient navigation by improving the efficiency of Tampa General's inpatient transport department.

Investment in health tech-focused venture fund Virtue, which gives Tampa General access to innovative companies that address challenges in the health care industry. The strategic collaboration between Innoventures and Virtue focuses on modernizing health care delivery, increasing efficiency and improving the patient experience.

Tampa General is expanding telehealth and connected care services through a $1 million reimbursement grant from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The initiative helps enhance the quality of patient care by removing socioeconomic barriers through the increase of telehealth and connected care services.

A collaboration with the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA) identifies innovative solutions from Israel . A partnership with Sheba Medical Center, the leading hospital in the Middle East , can generate groundbreaking developments in health care services, education, training and innovation.

The full list of honorees can be read at: https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/30-great-chief-innovation-officers-to-know-2022.html

