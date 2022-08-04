Thorne HealthTech Announces Two-Year Collaboration with AstraZeneca on Disease Discovery System to Advance Novel Drug Discovery

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or "Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, today announced a two-year continuation of the collaboration with AstraZeneca, a leading biopharmaceuticals company. The extended collaboration will see the internalization of Thorne's disease discovery platform into AZ for further evaluation and to gain insight into additional uses for AZ molecules.

Thorne's cloud-based AI disease discovery system integrates biology and chemistry evidence to create compound innovations for new product development in both nutrition and pharmaceutical fields. The system, which leverages a proprietary multi-omic platform and Thorne's AI models, has been validated by multiple external clinical research in peer-reviewed publications.

"Our collaboration with AstraZeneca brings together traditional biology with innovative AI-driven technologies, representing the future of drug discovery," said Chairman and CEO of Thorne HealthTech, Paul Jacobson. "Together, we will have an improved understanding of the underlying disease mechanisms to further identify novel and biologically plausible drug targets which we know are incredibly complex."

"Embedding cutting-edge data science and AI within our research and development strategies is helping transform our ability to uncover novel drivers of disease," said Senior Vice President, Discovery Sciences, AstraZeneca, Mike Snowden. "This data-driven approach to drug discovery has the potential to expand our knowledge of disease biology and allow us to bring life-saving medicines to patients faster than ever before."

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than four million customers, 45,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, and more than 100 professional sports teams and U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

