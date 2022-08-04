Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Launches New Sweet Tea Whiskey in Select Markets

The nation's No. 1 hard iced tea is introducing the limited-edition whiskey across five markets, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Ohio, Missouri and Texas, plus military outlets

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the nation's No. 1 hard iced tea brand¹, is shaking up the spirits space with today's limited release of Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whiskey through its partnership with Beam Suntory. Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whiskey will launch across five markets, including MA, RI, OH, MO and TX, plus military outlets.

New Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whiskey is available in select states now. (PRNewswire)

Twisted Tea Whiskey is made with real brewed tea and inspired by the brand's flagship product, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Original flavor. The new Sweet Tea Whiskey packs the classic sweet tea taste balanced with real, well-rounded whiskey for a deliciously smooth blend of oak and bright lemon. It's perfect on its own or as an addition to a cocktail and is available in 50mL, 750mL and 1L bottles. The Sweet Tea Whiskey has an ABV of 32.5% ABV / 65 proof.

"We put our fans first in everything we do – from printing their photos on our cans, to including them in our commercials, to bringing them the flavors and pack styles they ask for," said Erica Taylor, brand director for Twisted Tea. "Many of them are already shopping for flavored whiskey, so this is our way of giving them something they can call their own."

In July 2021, the Boston Beer Company and Beam Suntory, a world leader in premium spirits, announced a long-term, strategic partnership to extend select iconic brands into some of the fastest-growing alcohol beverage segments. Twisted Tea Sweet Tea Whiskey is just one example of an iconic brand innovation stemming from the ground-breaking collaboration. Both Beam Suntory and Boston Beer Company are continuing to build on the partnership to expand across more key products and brands in the future.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Boston Beer Company and to bring Twisted Tea into the whiskey space," said Stephanie Kang, Senior Director, Strategic Ventures. "We're taking the great taste of Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea and reimagining it as a whiskey to deliver on the bold and unexpected experiences consumers are looking for."

As part of the partnership, Boston Beer Company – which will handle national marketing & advertising, public relations and social media promotion for Twisted Tea Whiskey – is leveraging Beam Suntory's expertise in distillation, distribution, sales and trade & local marketing for this new product.

For more information on where to find Twisted Tea's latest innovation, visit TwistedTea.com and follow along @TwistedTea on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com.

About The Boston Beer Company:

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, Hard Mountain Dew and Sauza Agave Cocktails as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

About Beam Suntory:

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek®, Basil Hayden's® and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks® Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.comand www.drinksmart.com.

1Source: IRI MULO + Conv; L52WE 06/26/2022

Drink Smart®

Twisted Tea® Sweet Tea Whiskey, made with whiskey, natural flavors and real brewed tea, 32.5% Alc./Vol., ©2022 Twisted Tea Distilling Co., Frankfort, KY.

Twisted Tea (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Twisted Tea