The fifth China International Import Expo is beneficial to countries along the Belt and Road

The fifth China International Import Expo is beneficial to countries along the Belt and Road

SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Import Expo (CIIE),as a major platform for international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation, has been held successfully for four consecutive years and is widely regarded as an international public good and the multinational trading system, as well as a pivotal carrier for building an open world economy and a community with a shared future for mankind.

(PRNewsfoto/CIIE) (PRNewswire)

Since its inception in 2018, the CIIE has been growing in scale and influence. The area of its business exhibition increased from 270,000 square meters in 2018 to 366,000 square meters in 2021. Exhibitors at the past four CIIEs launched more than 1,500 new products, technologies and services and clinched tentative deals worth over $270 billion.

As the CIIE enters its fifth year, more and more countries along the Belt and Road have begun to cast their sights on the Chinese market and export their products to China.

At the first CIIE, Ma Yuxia, a Chinese businesswoman based in South America, introduced alpaca plush toys to the Chinese market.

Ma and her Peruvian partners rented a small 9-square-meter booth to display and promote these toys and other traditional hand-made crafts in Peru. They also established their own brand called Warmpaca.

That outing to the expo proved to be incredibly fruitful. After participating in the CIIE for four consecutive years, Warmpaca can now be found in more than 20 malls in China.

To date, more than 80 percent of the planned business exhibition area for the fifth CIIE has been reserved. More than 260 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders will attend the expo this year.

Many countries have confirmed their participation in the country exhibition, while a new World Openness Report and World Openness Index will be released at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a major part of the expo.

With so many showing their interest, space will be filling up fast. Be sure to sign up for the fifth edition before time runs out! Click here to register: https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en.

Contact: Nie Qingxin

Tel.: 0086-21-67008870/67008988

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874175/China_International_Import_Expo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874174/ciie_square__Logo.jpg

The fifth China International Import Expo will take place from Nov 5 to 10 this year. (PRNewsfoto/CIIE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CIIE