Azzur Group Launches Comprehensive cGxP and Bioprocessing Training Courses for Biotech and Pharma Professionals

CARY, N.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Azzur Training Center announces the release of a comprehensive training course catalog spanning current good manufacturing practices (cGMP), regulatory requirements, industry manufacturing skills, and quality systems.

Azzur Training Center, an Azzur Group company, specializes in bioprocessing concepts that allow life science innovators to start, scale, and sustain their cGMP organizations. Azzur works hand-in-hand with the world's top pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturers to deliver current industry knowledge and hands-on learning based on client procedures—minus the downtime and risk.

"Effective training programs that incorporate both classroom and hands-on activities are vital to ensure compliance and reduce the potential risk of contamination. Enabling your staff begins with providing a proper knowledge foundation to build on," said Shelley Preslar , President of Azzur Training Center. "Our course content is directly derived from decades of experience working alongside some of the world's most renowned pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers, as well as unique experiences in our own training center."

The cornerstone of Azzur's specialized, cGxP manufacturing concepts training is the 300-sq.- ft. ISO Class 5/7 cleanroom that allows for in-house, hands-on application of important manufacturing concepts, with a 4-glove isolator. Backed by Azzur Labs , microbial samples are collected, tested, and reported, so there's no need for additional training or testing.

Three, in-person, one-day training courses are now available, each with several learning objectives:

cGmP introduction and overview

Aseptic cGmP with activities

Investigation writing

Surveyed previous class participants have stated Azzur Training Center courses are relevant to academia and industry alike by providing adaptive and knowledgeable trainers, who are able to relate the content to real life situations by training in cGxP facilities.

For more information or to register, visit Azzur.com.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

