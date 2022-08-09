Capstreet-backed hh2 Cloud Services Appoints New CEO and CFO

Jamie Clymer and Patrick Sadler to guide company's next phase of growth

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hh2 Cloud Services ("hh2" or "the Company"), a leading provider of software for the construction industry, today announced the appointment of Jamie Clymer as Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Sadler as Chief Financial Officer. Previous CEO Devon Dorrity will assume the position of CTO at the Company. hh2 is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

"Jamie brings to the table exceptional executive presence and experience running high-growth software businesses in rapidly changing industries," said Paul De Lisi, Partner at Capstreet. "Patrick is a thoughtful communicator with experience in a variety of financial roles as well as both buy-side and sell-side M&A. We are thrilled to welcome both Jamie and Patrick to the team as they guide hh2 through its next stage of growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We're also excited about Devon's new role as CTO as we continue working together to provide hh2's customers with innovative technology offerings."

Mr. Clymer has extensive experience achieving revenue, profit and overall business growth objectives within rapidly changing SaaS and internet-media environments. Most recently, he was CEO of FRONTSTEPS, a leading SaaS and mobile platform for Association Management Companies and Association Boards. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President at RealPage, a leading SaaS provider of property management solutions for the multi-family, commercial, single-family and vacation rental housing industries. As part of his tenure as Vice-President and General Manager for Hotpads.com, he engineered the sale of the company to Zillow in 2012. Mr. Clymer holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Kent State University.

"I'm excited to join hh2 and to draw on my background in the SMB real estate space while the Company moves into its next phase," said Mr. Clymer. "I look forward to working collaboratively with hh2 and Capstreet to execute a strategic plan that meets the overall vision of the Company."

Mr. Sadler joins hh2 from global technology company swipejobs, where he was Chief Financial Officer. His other previous engagements include turns as Chief Financial Officer for CHC Consulting, a subsidiary of Congruex, and NextEdge Networks, as well as Director of Corporate Finance for sPower which was sold in 2017. Mr. Sadler holds bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from University of Utah.

Mr. Sadler said, "I'm eager to partner with Jamie, Devon and the rest of the team as hh2 looks to expands its reach, while continuing to deliver valuable technology and services to its current partners and customers."

About hh2 Cloud Services

After nearly two decades, hh2 Cloud Services® continues to advance cloud-based construction management solutions for the commercial construction space. hh2 offers solutions for time-entry, punch clock, AP routing & approval, credit card transaction coding, reimbursement coding, document routing & approval, applications for payment, human resources, daily logs, service management, dispatch, data aggregation, and pay stubs. hh2 also provides robust, scalable, construction integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) with the Universal Construction Model® (UCM®). Please visit www.hh2.com for more information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to accelerate growth and profitability and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

