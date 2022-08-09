Conn's x Belk Store-Within-A-Store Pilot Concept Debuts in Five Belk Locations

New store format provides Belk customers with access to Conn's name brand assortment of home products, as well as its best-in-class white-glove, next-day delivery

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a strategic partnership that Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) and Belk announced earlier this year, the first store-within-a-store pilot concepts have launched in five Belk locations under the name "Conn's x Belk." The new store format provides Belk customers with access to Conn's complementary home product categories, as well as core differentiators like industry-leading white-glove, next-day delivery.

Conn's HomePlus (PRNewswire)

Additional Conn's x Belk locations are planned to open throughout the summer and early fall of 2022, along with an eCommerce experience coming to Belk.com this fall. The Conn's x Belk locations feature a name brand assortment of all major Conn's product categories including furniture, home electronics and appliances. The store-within-a-store formats range from approximately 10,000 to 25,000 square feet depending on the Belk location.

To honor this new shopping experience, all five of the Conn's x Belk locations will hold grand opening celebrations on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. that will include giveaways, treats, and music. Customers can experience the new Conn's x Belk pilot at the following Belk locations, open now:

West Town located at 7600 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, TN

Triangle located at 7500 Old Wake Forest Road in Raleigh, NC

Northlake located at 7115 Northlake Mall Drive in Charlotte, NC

Ridgeland located at 1200 East County Line Road in Ridgeland, MS

Charleston located at 2064 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston, SC

"We're thrilled that our first five Conn's x Belk concept stores are open with more coming soon, giving us the opportunity to introduce new customers to Conn's key differentiators, including our high-quality product assortment, white glove next-day delivery and in-house repair service," said Chandra Holt, President and CEO of Conn's, Inc. "This is an important step in our journey to scale, reimagine and strengthen our business."

Belk is one of the largest regional department store chains with nearly 300 locations in 16 Southeastern states and a strong eCommerce presence through Belk.com. Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer of high-quality home goods with over 160 locations in 15 states and best-in-class distribution, logistics and in-house repair service capabilities. The geographic overlap of Conn's and Belk provides an opportunity to maximize Conn's unique distribution capabilities in existing markets to serve new customers at Belk.

"We're excited to create this new experience for our customers," said Don Hendricks, Interim CEO of Belk. "The great part about this partnership with Conn's is that our customers now have access to products we didn't sell in our stores. It's a fantastic opportunity for them to get everything they need for their home in one convenient location."

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With more than 160 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com , our over 4,000 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/ , visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

