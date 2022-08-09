Iberia Advisory, LLC Adds Former U.S. Senior National Security Executive and Veteran Bishop Garrison to Its Board of Advisors

Garrison joins the DC-based federal financial management consulting firm's board to leverage his decades of leadership experience in the national security space and further accelerate Iberia's growth.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iberia announces today that Bishop Garrison has joined the company's Board of Advisors.

Bishop is a senior national security executive, veteran, and writer who has served in the military, presidential administrations and campaigns, the nonprofit community, and the private sector throughout his 20-year career.

Most recently, Bishop served as the Chief of Staff, Selective Service System, leading the organization's human capital and management operations. Before this role, Bishop served for over a year as the Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense for Human Capital and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). In this role, Bishop was a leading counselor to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary on workforce-related issues, including extremist activity, DEI issues, and other priority areas.

Bishop graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served two tours in Iraq with the U.S. Army. He received two Bronze Stars, a Meritorious Service Medal, and a Combat Action Badge. Following his service, Bishop graduated from the William and Mary School of Law in Williamsburg, VA, and served in the Obama administration in various national security roles. He also served as the Deputy Foreign Policy Adviser on the presidential campaign of Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton.

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Bishop for many years. We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber on our board at Iberia. He brings a vast network of contacts and experience which will be invaluable as we continue our growth trajectory," said Ryan Waguespack, President of Iberia Advisory.

About Iberia

Iberia Advisory, LLC, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that is committed to helping federal agencies address financial management challenges. Our goal is to help customers elevate their organization into one that is greater than the sum of its parts - one that uses available resources efficiently and manages its programs effectively. We are dedicated to bringing top-tier talent to every project, determined to get the best solution for our customers, and passionate about delivering breakthrough impact on every engagement.

