kinsho Announces Release of 27 New Kids Bento Lunch Boxes for Back to School on Amazon

The Largest Bento Lunch Box Store on Amazon Makes Portion Balanced Lunch Creation Easier and Cuter Than Ever

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- kinsho, the largest bento lunch box store on Amazon with over 200 products for kids and adults, today announced twenty seven (27) new lunch box sets in their popular kinsho Kids Bento Lunch Box line, a best-selling lunch box for kids for school. kinsho Bento Lunch Boxes for Kids are lunch containers with four or five leakproof compartments and removable tray that help moms send eco-friendly, portion-perfect lunches with their young children to pre-school and kindergarten.

Portion-perfect bento boxes. Make lunch fun with the largest selection of bento lunch boxes on Amazon! (PRNewswire)

"kinsho Kids Bento Lunch Boxes were created to delight children with their distinctive prints while making daily lunch creation easier for parents," says Heather Sears, Founder of kinsho. "With either four or five divided compartments our lunch containers make providing a healthy, visually appealing meal or snack for young girls and boys simple to create. The portioned compartments help families create eco-friendly lunches by reducing the need for single serve packaging. The new bentos are also available in sets with matching lunch bags and are a practical toddler lunch box for daycare."

Features of kinsho Kids Bento Lunch Boxes include:

4 or 5 portion compartments for a balanced variety of food.

Leakproof lids with 19 different designs including unicorns, dinosaurs, rainbows, trucks, and more.

Dishwasher safe, removable tray.

BPA and phthalates-free. Utensil included.

kinsho Kids Bento Lunch Boxes are now available at www.amazon.com/kinsho. For more information on all kinsho bento boxes, visit www.kinshokitchen.com.

About kinsho: kinsho is a Boston-based, woman-owned company with the largest selection of bento lunch boxes on Amazon. kinsho's award-winning bento boxes were created to support portion awareness and mindful, healthy eating. The Company's products, including bento lunch boxes, lunch bags, snack containers, ice packs, food thermoses and more, are sold globally through Amazon and have been purchased by customers across more than 65 countries.

