Thomas M. DellaCroce joins FAAREN Group as VP Sales & BizDev for North America

WURZBURG, Germany, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FAAREN Group, an international software provider for car subscriptions, continues its expansion in the United States. Now the company engages Thomas M. DellaCroce, a renowned expert from the automotive industry, who can look back on many years of experience in the American car subscription market. The goal is to establish the white-label software solution in the USA.

DellaCroce an experienced and trusted Sales Professional

Thomas M. DellaCroce assumed the role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development for the North American market at FAAREN Group on August 1, 2022. He is considered a renowned automotive industry specialist with more than 20 years of experience, including positions at Cox Automotive, Clutch, and Autotrader. Most recently, DellaCroce was responsible for Clutch Technologies' car subscription model, where he led marketing and gained experience in all car subscription processes. The contact between FAAREN and Thomas M. DellaCroce was established through the German Accelerator network, which supports FAAREN in its internationalization efforts. "I am delighted to be able to accompany FAAREN in its U.S. expansion and take on all the challenges with pleasure," says DellaCroce, who has already initiated the first contracts in the United States.

FAAREN conquers American car subscription market

FAAREN Group's goal is to establish a white-label software solution in the North American market. DellaCroce will manage all existing customers, acquire new customers, and scale the overall white label solution concept in the North American market. "For our expansion in the U.S., his extensive knowledge in Sales, experience from the car subscription market, and large network are of particular importance." said Daniel Garnitz, CEO of FAAREN.

About FAAREN Group

FAAREN Group is an international "Software as a Service" (SaaS) company for car subscription and is therefore not a direct subscription provider. FAAREN offers its customers a white label software (www.faaren-group.com) and access to a marketplace (www.faaren.com). FAAREN's customers are automotive dealerships of all sizes, rental companies, OEMs, new ventures and other companies in the automotive industry.

In addition to the subscription software, FAAREN provides its partners with customer service, credit and identity checks, payment management, free marketing materials and other services.

