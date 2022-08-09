Veritiv Announces Record Second Quarter 2022 Net Income, EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin; Raises Earnings Guidance

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Net sales of $1.8 Billion , an increase of 9.8% from prior year; organic sales growth of 18.2% compared to prior year

Net Income and Diluted EPS of $91.1 Million and $6.12 , respectively

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of $136.3 Million and 7.5%, respectively

Net Leverage Ratio of 0.7x

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a full-service provider of business-to-business products, services and solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Double-digit organic sales growth and continued operational excellence contributed to the best performance for any quarter in company history for net income, EPS, Adjusted EBITDA dollars and Adjusted EBITDA margin," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of continued sales growth and our cost and price management discipline resulted in record net income of $91 million which was more than three times higher than the second quarter of 2021, while diluted earnings per share increased to a record $6.12."

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021:

Net sales were $1.8 billion , an increase of 9.8% from the prior year; organic sales increased 18.2%.

Net income was $91.1 million , compared to $26.4 million in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were $1.4 million , compared to $5.2 million in the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $6.24 and $6.12 , respectively, compared to $1.69 and $1.62 , respectively, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $136.3 million , an increase of 85.4% from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.5%, an increase of 310 basis points from the prior year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021:

Net sales were $3.7 billion , an increase of 14.3% from the prior year; organic sales increased 19.2%.

Net income was $169.6 million , compared to $47.7 million in the prior year. Net restructuring charges were $4.1 million , compared to $9.5 million in the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $11.55 and $11.23 , respectively, compared to $3.03 and $2.89 , respectively, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $255.8 million , an increase of 92.3% from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.0%, an increase of 290 basis points from the prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $68.2 million and free cash flow was $66.0 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $62.3 million and free cash flow was $50.7 million.

"During the second quarter, while repurchasing $94.4 million worth of shares under our $200 million Share Repurchase Program, our strong earnings performance drove a record low net leverage ratio of 0.7x," said Steve Smith, Chief Financial Officer. "Our record low net leverage ratio and strong free cash flow generation provides us with significant optionality to enhance our growth."

Revised 2022 Guidance

Given the strong financial performance so far this year and favorable outlook for the remainder of the year, despite the divestiture of our Canada business, the Company now expects full year 2022 net income to be in the range of $285 to $315 million. Diluted earnings per share is estimated to be in the range of $19.50 to $21.50, based on approximately 14.7 million fully diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $475 to $505 million. Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow are still expected to be approximately $280 million and $250 million, respectively. Capital expenditures are still estimated to be approximately $30 million.

1Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

-----

Important information regarding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") and related reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found in the schedules to this press release, which should be thoroughly reviewed.

Financial Statements

VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales

$ 1,820.7

$ 1,658.6

$ 3,678.8

$ 3,217.9 Cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

1,410.9

1,319.0

2,866.3

2,557.1 Distribution expenses

98.2

104.0

210.4

205.5 Selling and administrative expenses

180.7

177.8

368.6

344.2 Depreciation and amortization

11.1

14.3

23.8

28.8 Restructuring charges, net

1.4

5.2

4.1

9.5 Operating income (loss)

118.4

38.3

205.6

72.8 Interest expense, net

4.0

4.5

7.5

9.6 Other (income) expense, net

(6.6)

(1.7)

(7.2)

(2.7) Income (loss) before income taxes

121.0

35.5

205.3

65.9 Income tax expense (benefit)

29.9

9.1

35.7

18.2 Net income (loss)

$ 91.1

$ 26.4

$ 169.6

$ 47.7

















Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic

$ 6.24

$ 1.69

$ 11.55

$ 3.03 Diluted

$ 6.12

$ 1.62

$ 11.23

$ 2.89

















Weighted-average shares outstanding:















Basic

14.61

15.58

14.69

15.73 Diluted

14.88

16.30

15.10

16.49

VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in millions, except par value, unaudited)













June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 32.1

$ 49.3 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $29.8 and $34.4, respectively

968.4

1,011.2 Inventories

423.8

484.5 Other current assets

127.5

132.7 Total current assets

1,551.8

1,677.7 Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

of $321.5 and $332.4, respectively)

135.2

162.9 Goodwill

96.3

99.6 Other intangibles, net

37.8

42.7 Deferred income tax assets

58.8

47.1 Other non-current assets

355.0

408.4 Total assets

$ 2,234.9

$ 2,438.4 Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 533.4

$ 561.9 Accrued payroll and benefits

72.2

110.0 Other accrued liabilities

151.5

185.7 Current portion of debt

15.2

16.0 Total current liabilities

772.3

873.6 Long-term debt, net of current portion

398.3

499.7 Defined benefit pension obligations

4.1

7.2 Other non-current liabilities

376.3

422.1 Total liabilities

1,551.0

1,802.6 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10.0 million shares authorized, none issued

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100.0 million shares authorized; shares

issued - 17.5 million and 17.0 million, respectively; shares outstanding - 14.3

million and 14.6 million, respectively

0.2

0.2 Additional paid-in capital

610.0

633.8 Accumulated earnings (deficit)

312.8

143.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(17.2)

(24.3) Treasury stock at cost - 3.2 million and 2.4 million shares, respectively

(221.9)

(117.1) Total shareholders' equity

683.9

635.8 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,234.9

$ 2,438.4

VERITIV CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions, unaudited)













Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021 Operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 169.6

$ 47.7 Depreciation and amortization

23.8

28.8 Amortization and write-off of deferred financing fees

0.8

0.7 Net (gains) losses on disposition of assets and sale of a business

(15.3)

(5.6) Provision for expected credit losses

(0.1)

(0.3) Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

(11.6)

1.3 Stock-based compensation

5.9

4.7 Other non-cash items, net

(7.0)

1.8 Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable

(51.4)

(36.2) Inventories

(25.4)

(21.2) Other current assets

(1.5)

0.4 Accounts payable

23.4

58.9 Accrued payroll and benefits

(31.8)

(13.9) Other accrued liabilities

(13.9)

(18.6) Other

(3.2)

1.6 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

62.3

50.1 Investing activities







Property and equipment additions

(11.6)

(9.1) Proceeds from asset sales and sale of a business, net of cash transferred

139.4

11.3 Proceeds from insurance related to property and equipment

3.5

— Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

131.3

2.2 Financing activities







Change in book overdrafts

12.9

(6.3) Borrowings of long-term debt

3,111.5

2,845.1 Repayments of long-term debt

(3,190.9)

(2,909.0) Payments under right-of-use finance leases

(6.3)

(6.7) Payments under vendor-based financing arrangements

(3.2)

— Deferred financing fees

—

(3.3) Purchase of treasury stock

(104.8)

(50.4) Impact of tax withholding on share-based compensation

(29.7)

(8.3) Other

0.3

0.7 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(210.2)

(138.2) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(0.6)

0.0 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(17.2)

(85.9) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

49.3

120.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 32.1

$ 34.7 Supplemental cash flow information







Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

$ 57.8

$ 26.0 Cash paid for interest

6.4

8.6 Non-cash investing and financing activities







Non-cash additions to property and equipment for right-of-use finance leases

and vendor-based financing arrangements

$ 18.1

$ 0.4 Non-cash additions to other non-current assets for right-of-use operating leases

37.3

24.8

Non-GAAP Measures

We supplement our financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP with certain non-GAAP measures including organic sales (net sales on an average daily sales basis excluding revenue from sold businesses in the prior year period for which there is no comparable revenue in the current year period, and revenue from acquired businesses for a period of 12 months after we complete the acquisition), Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, net, integration and acquisition expenses and other similar charges including any severance costs, costs associated with warehouse and office openings or closings, consolidation, and relocation and other business optimization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, changes in the LIFO reserve, non-restructuring asset impairment charges, non-restructuring severance charges, non-restructuring pension charges (benefits), fair value adjustments related to contingent liabilities assumed in mergers and acquisitions and certain other adjustments), free cash flow and other non-GAAP measures such as the Net Leverage Ratio (calculated as Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA). We believe investors commonly use Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures as key financial metrics for valuing companies; we also present organic sales to help investors better compare period-over-period results. In addition, the credit agreement governing our Asset-Based Lending Facility (the "ABL Facility") permits us to exclude the foregoing and other charges in calculating "Consolidated EBITDA", as defined in the ABL Facility.

Organic sales, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures are not alternative measures of financial performance or liquidity under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we consider and evaluate non-GAAP measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Organic sales, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and these other non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Please see the following tables for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Table I VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA; ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (in millions, unaudited)













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss)

$ 91.1

$ 26.4

$ 169.6

$ 47.7 Interest expense, net

4.0

4.5

7.5

9.6 Income tax expense (benefit)

29.9

9.1

35.7

18.2 Depreciation and amortization

11.1

14.3

23.8

28.8 EBITDA

136.1

54.3

236.6

104.3 Restructuring charges, net

1.4

5.2

4.1

9.5 Facility closure charges, including (gain) loss from asset disposition

(0.3)

(1.5)

(0.9)

(1.2) Stock-based compensation

3.1

3.5

5.9

4.7 LIFO reserve (decrease) increase

11.8

11.0

22.8

16.1 Non-restructuring severance charges

(0.2)

1.1

1.5

1.9 Non-restructuring pension charges (benefits)

(7.0)

—

(7.0)

— Other

(8.6)

(0.1)

(7.2)

(2.3) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 136.3

$ 73.5

$ 255.8

$ 133.0

















Net sales

$ 1,820.7

$ 1,658.6

$ 3,678.8

$ 3,217.9 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales

7.5 %

4.4 %

7.0 %

4.1 %

Table I.a. VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE (in millions, unaudited)













Forecast for Year Ending December 31, 2022



Low

High Net income (loss)

$ 285

$ 315 Interest expense, net

15

15 Income tax expense (benefit)

85

90 Depreciation and amortization

50

50 Other reconciling items

40

35 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 475

$ 505

Table II VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FREE CASH FLOW (in millions, unaudited)













Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

$ 68.2

$ 62.3 Less: Capital expenditures

(2.2)

(11.6) Free cash flow

$ 66.0

$ 50.7

Table II.a VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE (in millions, unaudited)









Forecast for Year Ending December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

approximately $280 Less: Capital expenditures

approximately ($30) Free cash flow

approximately $250

Table III VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions, unaudited)





June 30, 2022 Amount drawn on ABL Facility $ 361.4 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (32.1) Net debt $ 329.3



Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA $ 465.4



Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA 0.7x





Last Twelve Months

June 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 266.5 Interest expense, net 15.1 Income tax expense (benefit) 70.4 Depreciation and amortization 50.2 EBITDA 402.2 Restructuring charges, net 10.0 Facility closure charges, including (gain) loss from asset disposition 0.4 Stock-based compensation 8.6 LIFO reserve (decrease) increase 50.3 Non-restructuring severance charges 7.4 Non-restructuring pension charges (benefits) (6.5) Other (7.0) Adjusted EBITDA $ 465.4

Table IV VERITIV CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SALES GROWTH TO ORGANIC GROWTH (in millions, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Reported sales growth

9.8 %

18.1 %

14.3 %

3.4 % Daily impact

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.8 % Sales per day growth

9.8 %

18.1 %

14.3 %

4.2 % Business divestitures1

8.4 %

0.1 %

4.9 %

0.0 % Organic sales growth2

18.2 %

18.1 %

19.2 %

4.1 %

















Business Days

64

64

127

127 1 Represents the divestitures of the Rollsource business on March 31, 2021 and the Veritiv Canada, Inc. business on May 2, 2022. 2 Some of the amounts do not sum due to rounding.

