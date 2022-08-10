Happsy Partners with Humble Design Cleveland Bringing New Homes to Families in Need

Happsy donates organic mattresses to displaced families to aid in bringing them a newly furnished home.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to make healthier mattresses more accessible to all, Happsy, the certified organic bed-in-a-box brand, has partnered with Humble Design Cleveland to support their commitment to changing the lives of at-risk families needing a new start.

Happsy logo. (PRNewsfoto/Happsy) (PRNewswire)

"We are so pleased to be able to partner with Humble Design," says Angela McGuffin, Brand Manager for Happsy, "it's such a rewarding experience for all of us at Happsy when you see just how much joy this brings to families when they see their new home filled with personal touches."

The Detroit-born non-profit program began its journey in 2009, servicing displaced families, transitioning out of homeless shelters. While providing them with furnishings and design services for their newly unfurnished homes, Humble Design not only strives to bring them a clean, safe, and welcoming environment, but also works with them to personalize their new home. Volunteers spend time painting art for the homes, as well as every single child always has an individualized painting above their bed with their name/initial on it. Humble Design's focus is to make sure that they get to know the families/individual(s) who need them and create a space that fits their likes/personality.

With locations in Detroit, Chicago, San Diego, and Seattle, Humble Design has now opened its doors to the city and families of Cleveland. And since their arrival in July of 2020, they have already helped over 137 families start a new and bright future

Happsy joined forces with Humble Design this past April after learning of their mission, giving monetary donations and volunteering to help decorate the home of a mother, a domestic violence survivor, and her two children. This month, Happsy donated 1 Queen mattress, five twin mattresses, the foundations for each mattress, and a 2-in-1 non-toxic crib mattress to a mom and her children.

Debbie Eastburn Director from Humble Design Cleveland commented "We are delighted to have Happsy partner with us. Healthy sleep is so important to the families we help. We thank Happsy not only for their continued support, but also for introducing us to 1% For The Planet, where we recently became a member. We look forward to all we can accomplish together."

Happsy, mattresses are designed for better sleep performance. With its innovative hybrid technology, it contours to all curves and has excellent support that allows for a rejuvenated feeling when waking up in the morning. Its breathable coils and wicking wool dissipate heat, causing no discomfort and a cooler night's sleep. Choosing to use better materials such as organic cotton, latex, and wool, Happsy, offers a trusted solution for a family's new start by giving them healthier, cleaner sleep.

"A bed is not a bed. A bed is a place to dream and feel safe. It's not just furniture.

It's love. It's pride. It's dignity."

Treger Strasberg founder Humble Design

For media inquiries, please contact Janelle Dunbar at jd@womensmarketinggroup.com or 516.242.7677.

About Happsy:

Happsy is an online mattress brand focused exclusively on offering high-quality, certified organic mattresses and bedding at affordable prices. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Organic Boxed Mattress" to Buy Online in 2021, all Happsy mattresses, toppers, and other bedding products are certified to the rigorous organic and non-toxic standards of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and MADE SAFE. Produced in the U.S. using the highest quality domestic and imported materials approved by GOTS and MADE SAFE without ever using polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMO's, adhesives, flame retardants, or other toxic or questionable chemicals. In addition, all Happsy mattresses are GREENGUARD Gold certified and UL Formaldehyde Free Validated, and all Happsy latex is GOLS or FSC Preferred by Nature Rainforest Alliance certified. Happsy is also a member and supporter of One Percent for the Planet, Women's Voices for the Earth, and American Sustainable Business Network. Learn more at Happsy.com

About Humble Design

To learn more about Humble Design and how you can support their initiative, check out their website https://www.humbledesign.org/cleveland.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Happsy