Jeep® Brand Brightens 2023 Gladiator Palette With New High Velocity Yellow

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon in new High Velocity exterior paint color (PRNewswire)

High Velocity joins Jeep® Gladiator palette for the first time

The first yellow to be available for the Gladiator, High Velocity is a high-energy, high-impact hue

Now open for orders, the newest color is available on all Gladiator models, priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $395

The Jeep® brand is bringing bright sunshine to its lineup, adding the vibrant High Velocity yellow exterior paint color to the 2023 Jeep Gladiator.

The first yellow to be available for the Gladiator, High Velocity is a high-energy, high-impact hue that is authentic and not afraid to stand out, just like the Jeep Gladiator community.

"Since the Jeep Gladiator arrived for the 2020 model year, customization has been a huge part of its identity," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "In response to customer requests, High Velocity is the latest example of another bold shade that strengthens the enthusiastic personality of our loyal and avid Jeep community."

High Velocity joins Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, Sarge Green, Silver Zynith, Sting-Gray, Granite Crystal, Black and Bright White as available exterior paint colors for the 2023 Jeep Gladiator.

Available on all Gladiator models, including Sport, Overland, Rubicon and Mojave, the High Velocity exterior paint option is available now for ordering and is priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $395.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

