BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, Inc.® Partners With DailyPay To Provide a Critical Financial Wellness Benefit to its Team Members

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI), a national restaurant brand and pioneer in the craft brewing world, today announced its partnership with DailyPay , the leading provider of on-demand pay.

Headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") owns and operates 214 casual dining restaurants across 29 states. By offering DailyPay as a benefit, BJ's team members can now access their pay immediately after completing a shift, enabling them to pay bills, save, spend, or invest on their own schedule.

"At BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, we're committed to offering an exceptional culture for our more than 22,000 valued team members," said Jake Guild, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, Inc. "Having the ability to access pay on demand is a game-changer for our team members, who take great care of our guests every day. We are proud to be the first U.S. restaurant brand to roll out this innovative and easy-to-use pay system nationwide."

According to DailyPay's Job Satisfaction Index , restaurants saw one of the highest hiring rates of all industries tracked (26%). The partnership allows BJ's to remain competitive on the job market. According to a survey conducted by DailyPay, employers are able to hire up to 2x faster than those who don't offer an on-demand pay benefit. For employees, 85% of users said DailyPay makes them more able to budget.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 214 casual dining restaurants in 29 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large-party catering. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-innovator technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree and Adecco, DailyPay is the industry leader in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model, and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

