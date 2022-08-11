The Historical Deluxe Theater, Home Of The United State's First Interracial Art Exhibition, Presents: You Are Art: A Love Letter To 5th Ward, Featured Works By Mark Francis, As It Centers Community.

The Historical Deluxe Theater, Home Of The United State's First Interracial Art Exhibition, Presents: You Are Art: A Love Letter To 5th Ward, Featured Works By Mark Francis, As It Centers Community.

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1971, The DeLUXE Theater hosted The DeLUXE Show, America's first interracial art exhibition, curated by Peter Bradley and sponsored by the DeMenil's. The DeLUXE Show is now 5th Ward Cultural Arts District's annual art exhibition with a continued focus on the community, powered by the mantra, "Art for the People."

Website: https://bit.ly/3PvHyMF

"You are Art is a mixed media portrait-based project that seeks to highlight the individual residents of 5th Ward Houston, Texas as the most important parts of the community, as opposed to the geographic location," Francis says. "When these people move away or travel from their homes, the stories and experiences always keep the best parts of the physical place alive. My work hopes to honor these people of the 5th Ward."

"Mark is a part of the "NOW" generation of artists, his work reflects a growing interest in creating art that celebrates the presence and value of everyday- ordinary people," Michael Ray Charles, American Contemporary Painter, and University Professor.

"The media I have chosen to use in these portraits are colored pencils for the skin and, at times, the subjects' hair. I then use different types of archival decorative papers for their clothing," Francis continues. "I will also use other adornments in the works, such as synthetic hair, gold foil, earrings, necklaces, and more." The works are on watercolor paper and range from 25.5in x 38in to 65in x 55in.

This year the show continues the tradition of "community" by exhibiting works featuring the individuals of the 5th Ward Community, as captured in the works by Mark Francis of Houston, Texas.

This exhibition is presented by the 5th Ward Cultural Arts District and sponsored by the Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation. The show opens to the 5th Ward community on August 15 at 6 pm. The Public Opening event will be on August 20, 2022, at 6 pm.

M. Francis Creative

Mark Francis of M. Francis Creative is a multidisciplinary artist whose work deals primarily with the perception and intimate knowledge of oneself and others beyond superficiality.

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3SMuzbZ

