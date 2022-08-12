Celebrity racer Paul Gerrard aka "American Stig" to join Orbis Brakes booth at Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Teams with fellow racing pro and product evaluator Tim Moser in presenting first-ever Stellar Performance in Braking Award

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Brakes has announced that professional racecar driver, author, and television celebrity Paul Gerrard will be making a booth appearance and co-awarding the Orbis Brakes Stellar Performance in Braking Awards at the 2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion August 17- 20 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

A successful formula car racer and precision driving instructor, Gerrard earned a spotlight as the slightly mysterious automotive expert and performance evaluator known as "The Stig" on the hit show "Top Gear," along with appearances on "Mythbusters," "Speedmakers," and "Supercars Exposed." Garrard is also the author of the bestselling book Optimum Drive, detailing the technique of great drivers.

Garrard joins racing colleague Tim Moser, Orbis Brakes' Validation Director, in judging and co-awarding the Orbis Brakes Stellar Performance in Braking Award, to be given to a deserving driver in the four-day Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Orbis Brakes will also be honoring Alex Zanardi with a special Stellar Performance award in recognition of his legendary pass during the 1996 Indy Finals at the same Laguna Seca track.

Orbis Brakes is marking its first sponsorship appearance as Preferred Brake of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. The Northern California company has been making news through a partnership with NASA that produced the Periodic Wave™ disc brake, a proprietary design that uses advanced aerodynamics to provide superior surface cooling, reduce dangerous brake fade, extend fuel efficiency, and lower environmental impact.

Visitors to the Orbis booth will be able to meet Gerrard and Moser and get an up-close look at the Ligier LMP3 race car donated by Flying Husky Racing, an organization dedicated to sled dog rescue.

Orbis Brakes will host a Pre-Award Ceremony, Trophy Display & Moet Champagne Toast prior to its presentation of the Stellar Performance in Braking Award on Saturday, August 20th, 4:45 to 5:45 at the Orbis Brakes Booth located in the paddock across from the Le Mans Heritage display

