National Electrical Contractors Association Statement on Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) applauds Congress on the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. NECA worked closely on this legislation to ensure that the original 'Build Back Better' legislation would make critical investments in clean energy opportunities for NECA contractors without an increased tax burden.

The Inflation Reduction Act, as negotiated by Senator Manchin and Majority Leader Schumer, will invest over $369 billion in domestic energy production and manufacturing. The investment will provide NECA contractors with new opportunities to modernize our energy portfolio and create good-paying jobs across America. In addition, this legislation has strong labor protections, including mandating prevailing wage rates and using apprentices from only registered apprenticeship programs.

"NECA contractors are ready to go to work with their partners to build America's new clean energy sector," said David Long, NECA Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to commend Senator Manchin, Senator Sinema, and members of Congress for their due diligence in negotiating a bill to make significant investments in America's domestic energy while not increasing taxes on our contractors."

The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is a National Trade Association and the leading voice of the $202 billion electrical contracting industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the U.S. NECA collectively represents over 4,000 electrical contractor members served by 118 local Chapters across the country. NECA employs a unionized workforce with contracts collectively bargained with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

