RV Retailer, LLC Announces Leadership Team Appointments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced today the appointments of Jennifer Robinson as Chief Financial Officer, Mario Lozada as Chief Information Officer and Shahnaz Broucek as Chief Leadership Coach and Culture Development Officer.

"We continue to build an exceptional leadership team at RVR," said Jon Ferrando, President and CEO of RVR. "I am excited to attract the caliber of talent and experience that Jennifer Robinson, Mario Lozada and Shahnaz Broucek will bring to the areas of finance, technology and leadership and culture development at RVR as we continue to grow. They will make great additions to our leadership team."

Jennifer Robinson Appointment as Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer Robinson will serve as RVR's Vice President, Chief Financial Officer with responsibility for RVR's finance organization, reporting directly to Jon Ferrando. She will lead all finance functions, including accounting, financial reporting, capital planning, capital structure, financial planning and analysis, finance operations support, shared services, and treasury operations. Her appointment is effective August 15, 2022.

Jennifer Robinson has over two decades of finance and accounting experience, starting her career at Deloitte and serving in finance roles the past 15 years for retail organizations, including public company CFO experience. She held senior finance positions at Michaels Stores, a $5 billion retail company with over 1,000 locations. Jennifer holds a CPA from the State of Texas, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Oklahoma State University.

"I am pleased to welcome Jennifer Robinson to our leadership team," said Jon Ferrando. "Jennifer brings deep and extensive finance experience in the consumer retail sector. She will help us drive operational excellence as we continue to grow RV Retailer."

"I am excited to join RV Retailer as CFO and lead the finance organization," said Jennifer Robinson. "RVR's growth has been exceptional, and I look forward to working with Jon and the RVR leadership team to execute on the company's priorities and drive continued growth."

Mario Lozada Appointment as Chief Information Officer

Mario Lozada will serve as RVR's Chief Information Officer with responsibility for the company's information technology function. His appointment was effective August 1, 2022. He will report to Famous Rhodes, RVR's VP, CMO.

Mario Lozada is a seasoned IT leader with significant retail technology experience including most recently at Payless ShoeSource, where he led the company's digital transformation by moving all technology from applications to infrastructure to the cloud, while significantly reducing IT operating expenses. Mario holds a bachelor's degree in Management Information Systems and a Master's degree in Information Technology from Barry University and he served in the United States Air Force as an Information Technology Specialist.

"Mario Lozada will strengthen our team with his retail IT experience," said Jon Ferrando. "Mario will be focused on ensuring we have strong IT systems and infrastructure as we continue our growth and invest in RV industry-leading retail technology as part of our strategy over the next several years."

"It's wonderful to become a part of RV Retailer's management team and support the company's technology function and future investments," said Mario Lozada. "I look forward to leading the IT function and supporting the company's technology priorities."

Shahnaz Broucek Appointment as Chief Leadership Coach and Culture Development Officer

Shahnaz Broucek will serve as Chief Leadership Coach and Culture Development Officer, reporting to Jon Ferrando. Her appointment is effective August 15, 2022. Shahnaz will be responsible for RVR's executive leadership development program and strategy, providing high impact learning, coaching and development resources for RVR leadership teams, and take a lead role in RVR's strategy and investments to build a strong positive culture at RVR.

Shahnaz Broucek has extensive experience in leadership development and executive coaching, team building, business communications, change management, business strategy, and human capital management. She served on the faculty of the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan teaching BBA and MBA students, and designed and taught programs at the Ross Executive Education Program, including RVR's University of Michigan Leadership Development Program that RVR's top 20 leaders participated in over the past year.

"Shahnaz Broucek will be an excellent addition to our team," said Jon Ferrando. "She is a talented and passionate leader, with expertise in leadership coaching, communications, and culture development. Her appointment to our team full-time reflects our unprecedented commitment to leadership development, investing in our associates, and building a great culture. She will work closely with me and Taylore Elliott, our CHRO, on these key priorities."

"I am excited to join Jon and RV Retailer's passionate leadership team to focus on leadership development, building a positive culture, and high impact learning," said Shahnaz Broucek. "I look forward to building on the tremendous achievements at the RVR University of Michigan Leadership Development Program throughout the company."

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and throughout the customer RV ownership experience. RV Retailer has 103 RV locations in 32 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Floyd's RV, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, RV Outlet USA, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer has a talented leadership team led by founder Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue and founded RV Retailer in 2018. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

