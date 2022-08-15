SUN-MAID® FEEDS IMAGINATIONS WITH YOUTUBE ICON MRBEAST AND BEAST PHILANTHROPY FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL VIDEO

Iconic Snack Company and Beast Philanthropy – Official Non-Profit to YouTube Star MrBeast – Donate Around $200,000 in Snacks, School Supplies

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its kid-led Board of Imagination program – now in its second year – Sun-Maid is debuting their first philanthropic effort to turn creativity and imagination into back-to-school support. The iconic snack company and its innovative Board of Imagination partnered with one of the world's biggest YouTube celebrities, MrBeast, through his Beast Philanthropy channel to deliver around $200,000 in school supplies and Sun-Maid snacks to four schools in epic fashion.

Sun-Maid donated $200,000 in wholesome snacks and school supplies to four underfunded schools in America. (PRNewswire)

The snack brand and YouTube superstar surprised-and-delighted four underfunded schools in MrBeast's (Jimmy Donaldson) backyard of Greenville, North Carolina and Ehrenberg Elementary in the town of Quartzsite, AZ, one of the most under-funded schools in America.

In addition to delivering mountains of Sun-Maid Fruity Raisin Snacks and Yogurt-Covered Raisins (MrBeast's favorite!), the YouTube video features the brand partnership providing busloads of school supplies to ECU Community School and South Greenville Elementary, donating a brand-new STEM Lab at Wellcome Elementary, gifting $10,000 to a beloved lunch lady and giving away a brand-new car to a teacher at Falkland Elementary who has faced unlucky times.

"Sun-Maid thrives on fostering the imaginative spirit in kids, which starts by getting them the snacks and supplies they need to kick off the school year right. For us, we couldn't think of a better match than Beast Philanthropy and MrBeast – who are among the most innovative and charitable groups on YouTube," said Harry Overly, President & CEO of Sun-Maid Growers of California. "It's a privilege to give back and start this school year by serving students and communities in need, and in turn, encouraging to our kid-led Board of Imagination to think charitably through their efforts of service."

The partnership between Sun-Maid and Beast Philanthropy highlights 'kids helping kids,' a mantra brought to life through Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination. The program selects kids from throughout the country to sit on a board that meets quarterly to help make decisions for the company. Two of the 'board members' had the chance of a lifetime as they helped prepare gift bags directly with Donaldson for grateful and enthusiastic students during the video shoot.

"Sun-Maid provided tremendous support in making this come to life. They're a great partner that supports Beast Philanthropy's mission to make the world a better place," said MrBeast, Jimmy Donaldson. "The video is one of the most exciting Beast Philanthropy has pushed out and it's a bit emotional with all of the happy surprises!"

For more information on Sun-Maid's raisin snacks portfolio and to find a local retailer near you, please visit www.sunmaid.com

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmer's cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time--because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! And while some things change, our real, minimally processed and consistently good ingredients haven't. Always starting with a whole fruit you can see and taste, Sun-Maid continues to offer a trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile--imagine that! For more information about Sun-Maid visit www.sunmaid.com and follow the brand on social media including TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

About Beast Philanthropy

In June 2017, when Jimmy Donaldson (AKA MrBeast) received his first YouTube sponsorship deal of $10,000, he wondered, "how can I transform this money into something good?" Not wanting to keep the money for himself, Jimmy agreed to the sponsorship deal with one condition: he was able to give away all of the money. The sponsor agreed. Jimmy stayed true to his word and gave away the full $10,000, but he quickly realized that handing someone an envelope of cash was not enough. This first giveaway ignited a flame within Jimmy, and every charitable act fueled his desire to help those in need. And with a goal of making the world a better place, the idea for Beast Philanthropy was born.

Beast Philanthropy exists to leverage the power of social media to offer hope, education, and inspiration to MrBeast's massive audience while raising funds to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable and marginalized populations across the planet.

YouTube icon MrBeast takes pictures with Sun-Maid's Board of Imagination members and influencers. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sun-Maid