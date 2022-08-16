6sense Ranks No. 550 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List, With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1136 Percent

For the second consecutive year, 6sense is listed as one of the fastest-growing private firms by Inc. Magazine.





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. magazine revealed that 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations looking to generate predictable revenue, moved up 386 spots on the esteemed Inc. 5000 to No. 550. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The annual list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses.

"We are dedicated to transforming how sales and marketing teams grow revenue, efficiently and predictably," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "The growth 6sense has experienced the past few years is a direct result of our difference makers—our employees, who inspire me with their passion, creativity, and integrity, and who give our customers the confidence that 6sense will continually provide meaningful value. This recognition is an honor we celebrate together."

6sense Revenue AI™ is the market-leading platform used by B2B revenue teams to address the $2 trillion in waste across sales and marketing efforts each year. Applying the power of AI, big data, and machine learning to replace uncertainty with insights and confidence across the entire buyer's journey has proven to increase average deal sizes by 100%, improve conversions by 20%, and close deals 30% faster.

"Building 6sense, we believed that knowing when buyers were in market to buy could vastly improve the B2B buying experience — and increase revenue for our customers. It was a simple idea, but hard to do. It would take best-in-class data, analytics, and AI to surface game-changing insights that predict which accounts are in market. Rising the ranks of the Inc. 5000 list is a significant recognition of the hard work and resilience every founder, leader, and team pours into their ideas," said Viral Bajaria, CTO and co-founder of 6sense.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

6sense has won several awards and distinctions this year, including being named a Forbes Cloud 100 Honoree, MarTech Breakthrough winner, B2B Marketing ABM Platform of the Year, Forbes AI 50, and one of the Top 50 Best Companies to Sell For.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

According to Boston Consulting Group report ' The $2T Opportunity to Boost Sales and Lower Costs with RevTech '

