Accutech Systems Corp. among fastest growing companies in nation

The company earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 2022, based on revenue growth

MUNCIE, Ind., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accutech Systems Corp. is growing faster than 99.93 percent of companies in the United States, according to a recent announcement from Inc. magazine.

The publication named Accutech an "Inc. 5000" company for 2022, a designation that identifies the top 5000 fastest growing companies in the nation, based on three-year revenue growth. The award represents a mere 0.07 percent of all American businesses.

"Accutech's purpose is to make great things happen for other people," President Adam Unger said. "As the company grows, so does its impact and its ability to be a force for good in the community."

Accutech was the only Muncie company to make the list. It also ranked as the 53rd fastest growing company in Indiana, and the 4,799 fastest growing company in the nation. Inc. noted that the 2022 honorees have weathered a pandemic, a labor shortage dubbed by some as "The Great Resignation," supply chain disruptions, material shortages, and market volatility.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

This is the first time Accutech has earned a spot on the list. It is also the first time that a Muncie company has made the list since at least 2015.

Founded in 1987 by the late entrepreneur Ray Unger, Accutech's primary business is to make software for the financial industry. In recent years, Accutech has doubled in size to about 200 employees.

Accutech, however, is executing a plan for growth that extends beyond just hiring. It spent $5.5 million to purchase and redevelop the former Sears Building in downtown Muncie. It acquired two marketing firms, Intersection and Whitinger Strategic Services, to help address the marketing needs of growing businesses.

Accutech has also built a restaurant and entertainment venue, The Clubhouse@Accutech, in the middle of downtown Muncie with the goal of enhancing quality of life and making the city's downtown more family friendly.

"I'm putting the resources of our company into my hometown," Unger said. "I have three primary objectives for any endeavor: create jobs in our community; improve quality of place in our community; and instill pride in our community."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Accutech Systems

Accutech fulfills its purpose to make great things happen for other people by delivering innovative trust and wealth management technology solutions and exceptional, personalized service to over 250 banks and wealth management companies nationwide. The company also offers outsourced operations services to its clients, handling many day-to-day "back office" tasks on their behalf. Accutech boasts over 30 years of developing innovative technological "firsts" in its industry and delivering the kind of service that results in consistently achieving over 98% customer satisfaction. The company also focuses heavily on cultivating a positive and engaging work environment and has been recognized in the top 100 places to work in Indiana multiple times, most recently in 2019.

