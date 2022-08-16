Groundworks® Receives Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company Honor for the 5th Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. announced that Groundworks® has been named on its annual Inc. 5000 list. The highly competitive, distinguished honor has recognized America's fastest growing private companies for over two decades. 2022 marks the fifth consecutive year that Groundworks has received the top accolade at No. 1066 on the 2022 list.

Groundworks, founded in 2016, is the nation's leading foundation and water management solutions company. With over 4,200 employees across 50 locations in the United States, Groundworks provides a range of foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutters installation, and concrete lifting services. In addition to being named to the Inc. 5000 list for five years, the organization has also received multiple esteemed endowments, including Qualified Remodeler's Top 500, A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and BBB Integrity award, and Best Places to Work, among others.

"It's an incredible honor to all of us at Groundworks to be recognized as a leading company for the fifth time by Inc. magazine," said Matt Malone, Groundworks Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a result of the work, talent and dedication of every person at our company. Congratulations to our Groundworks Tribe!"

A complete list of the 2022 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and other details, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

