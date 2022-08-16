HOT POCKETS® LAUNCHES ONE20 CONTEST AND PLATFORM TO SUPPORT AND EMPOWER NEXT GENERATION GAMING CREATORS

In collaboration with Elgato and Corsair, the brand will reward deserving entrant creators with new streaming gear, custom gaming set ups and more.

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding success as a creator in the gaming space is no easy feat. That's why HOT POCKETS® is teaming up with Elgato, a leader in audiovisual technology for gamers of all levels, to launch the One20 Contest. Together through this new campaign and platform, One20 is looking for up-and-coming content superstars to bring up to the next level with cash, gaming accessories and more.

One20 is a new creator-first platform through which HOT POCKETS will support emerging gaming content stars, celebrating their prowess and dedication and inspiring success.

"There are so many amazing content creators across different platforms, but the grind to get discovered can be difficult," said Bryan Waddell, HOT POCKETS Brand Marketing Manager. "This contest is a significant opportunity for us to recognize the gaming community that has helped build the HOT POCKETS brand by supporting and amplifying the next generation of creators and their fans."

Each submission period, thirty entrant creators will be chosen as finalists based on personality, expressiveness, creativity and engagement. 10 finalists per voting period will move forward, and then the gaming community will vote online for their favorite to become a winner and an official One20 creator. The 12 finalists who receive the most votes - one winner per month - will each receive an amazing prize pack, upgraded gear, content collaboration, digital promotion and more. They'll also become HOT POCKETS brand ambassadors!

To enter, flex your gaming skills and tell the community who you are in a 120-second video. Then, during a submission period, post the video to your Twitter account with the #One20Contest hashtag. Finalists will be evaluated by a panel of judges led by professional esports commentator and host Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez. For all the contest details, including eligibility, entry dates, what needs to be in the video, and judging criteria, see the official rules at www.One20.gg.

"I'm all about uplifting and providing opportunities for all. Thankfully, HOT POCKETS felt the same way which was why the One20 was a perfect fit," said Goldenboy. "The One20 contest is an opportunity for creators to engage with a globally recognized brand and get critical experience in not only growing as a creator but as a professional in the ever-expanding content space."

As a part of the One20, HOT POCKETS is promising more than $100,000 in prizes to support the winning creators and set them up for success. The brand will hook up each of the 12 One20 winners with the best tech, gaming accessories and even straight cash for the ultimate gaming and streaming set up, including:

Corsair Voyager A1600 Gaming Laptop and HD60 X

Corsair HS65 Stereo Headset

Exclusive HOT POCKETS Branded Stream Deck MK.2 and Wave:3 Mic

Wave Mic Arm and Wave Shock Mount

Facecam and Ring Light

One-Year Supply of HOT POCKETS

HOT POCKETS Limited-Edition Microfreezer

"HOT POCKETS had a vision and mission to recognize the gaming content creator community and when they approached Elgato and Corsair to participate we felt it was an amazing fit," said Miguel Lozada, Director of Partnerships for Elgato. "This contest is not only a unique opportunity for creators to gain exposure but the provided products for the winners could actually make a difference in various ways."

Want to shake up the gaming world? Visit One20.gg for details on submissions and how to get started. If you're not a creator but want to support someone, the first voting period is coming up where you can review finalists and cast a vote.

To keep up with all things related to HOT POCKETS, visit HotPockets.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older (or 19 if resident of AL or NE, or 21 in MS).Void where prohibited. Submit by 9/1/2022 11:59:59 p.m. ET for this quarter's selection process. See rules at One20.gg. for details.

