Items 9 Labs Corp. Reports 12% Growth to $17.8 Million Revenue for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

Company's National Unity Rd. Dispensary Franchise Continues to Pave Way in the Industry, Opens First Non-Tribal, State-Licensed Medical Cannabis Establishment in the State of South Dakota and Second Colorado Store

Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Sessions Cannabis, One of Canada's Largest Cannabis Retail Franchisors

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) (the "Company")—a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products—today reported its fiscal third quarter operating and financial results for the nine months ended June 30, 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

"Our team has made great strides in rolling out our retail franchise [Unity Rd.] into additional markets, as exemplified by our recent openings in North Denver and South Dakota as well as our pending acquisition in Canada," said Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Bowden.

He continued, "To maintain our growth momentum and continue gaining market share, we are focused on setting the bar for premium, high-quality products across our core categories. Our Orion has done exceptionally well in the market and is a favorite among dispensary team members throughout Arizona. As we seek opportunities to expand our products nationwide, we anticipate this foundational success will prove well in our targeted growth markets."

Key Financial Highlights for Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenue increased 12% to $17.8 million





Gross profit totaled $6.7 million





Gross margin of 38%





Operating loss of $8.8 million compared with operating loss of $0.1 million





Net loss of $5.5 million compared with net loss of $0.8 million





Net loss included $1.6 million ( $0.75 million paid in cash) of interest expense compared with $0.6 million ( $0.13 million paid in cash)





Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.9 million compared with adjusted EBITDA profit of $1.7 million (invested significantly in franchise expenses, human capital and infrastructure for expansion)





Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.4 million as of June 30, 2022





Escrow deposits of $8.6 million in cash set aside for expansion as of June 30, 2022

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

Revenue: For the nine months ended June 30, 2022 , revenue was $17.8 million , an increase of $1.9 million , or 12%, compared with $15.8 million for the same period last year. This increase was primarily due to higher market demand driving increased production.





Gross Profit: For the nine months ended June 30, 2022 , gross profit was $6.7 million , a decrease of $0.6 million , or 9%, compared with $7.3 million for the same period last year. The resulting gross margin was 38%, compared with 46% for the same period last year.





Total Operating Expenses: For the nine months ended June 30, 2022 , total operating expenses were $15.4 million , an increase of $8 million , compared with $7.4 million for the same period last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 87% from 47% for the periods compared.



Of note, $1.6 million of the Company's operating expenses for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 were non-cash expenses, including depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation.





Operating Loss: For the nine months ended June 30, 2022 , operating loss was $8.8 million , a decrease of $8.7 million , compared with an operating loss of $0.1 million for the same period last year.





Adjusted EBITDA: After adding back non-cash operating expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest and stock-based compensation, Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 was a loss of $3.9 million , as compared with positive EBITDA of $1.7 million for the same period last year.





Net Loss: For the nine months ended June 30, 2022 , net loss attributable to Item 9 Labs Corp. was $12.7 million , or $0.13 per share, compared with $1.9 million , or $0.03 per share, for the same period last year.

ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













June 30,

September 30,



2022

2021



(unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 441,662

$ 1,454,460 Accounts receivable, net

591,504

1,448,280 Inventory

4,130,779

6,391,351 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

527,655

802,558 Total current assets

5,691,600

10,096,649









Property and equipment, net

26,307,212

10,877,848 Right of use asset

1,001,192

156,938 Construction escrow deposits

8,586,463

17,744,913 Deposits

86,604

600,000 Other assets

1,398,720

608,874 Intangible assets, net

19,222,666

18,659,095 Goodwill

58,233,386

58,064,816 Total Assets

$ 120,527,843

$ 116,809,133









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 5,819,455

$ 3,759,818 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

1,846,614

2,678,694 Accrued interest

2,011,369

1,391,766 Accrued expenses

1,514,448

1,169,776 Deferred revenue, current portion

214,994

119,992 Notes payable, current portion, net of discounts

24,532,509

4,536,002 Income tax payable

7,948

- Operating lease liability, current portion

256,471

56,592 Convertible notes payable, net of discounts

3,266,179

1,277,394 Total current liabilities

39,469,987

14,990,034









Deferred revenue, net of current portion

345,855

655,851 Operating lease liability, net of current portion

756,604

104,406 Notes payables, net of current portion and discounts

1,448,860

14,957,399









Total liabilities

42,021,306

30,707,690









Commitments and Contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock, par value $.0001 per share, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 108,562,706 and 107,074,417 shares issued and 96,262,706 and 94,774,417 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively

10,856

10,707 Additional paid-in capital

138,499,394

133,414,830 Accumulated deficit

(46,567,663)

(33,874,094) Treasury stock

(13,450,000)

(13,450,000)









Total Item 9 Labs Corp. Stockholders' Equity

78,492,587

86,101,443 Non-controlling interest

13,950

-









Total Stockholders' Equity

78,506,537

86,101,443









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 120,527,843

$ 116,809,133

ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

For the nine months ended



June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

















Revenues, net

$ 4,931,322

$ 6,693,061

$ 17,755,519

$ 15,843,256 Cost of revenues

3,341,367

3,802,447

11,089,560

8,531,623 Gross profit

1,589,955

2,890,614

6,665,959

7,311,633

















Operating expenses















Professional fees and outside services

993,452

442,483

2,207,618

1,350,196 Payroll and employee related expenses

2,683,722

1,592,673

7,889,672

4,014,819 Sales and marketing

207,213

262,473

1,260,551

389,819 Depreciation and amortization

439,052

112,159

1,320,664

360,601 Other operating expenses

1,114,323

728,100

2,747,158

1,292,154 Provision for (recovery of) bad debt

-

-

(5,000)

- Total expenses

5,437,762

3,137,888

15,420,663

7,407,589

















Loss from operations

(3,847,807)

(247,274)

(8,754,704)

(95,956)

















Other income (expense)















Interest expense

(1,625,155)

(629,265)

(3,932,918)

(1,806,019) Other income

-

42,634

318

42,634 Total other income (expense), net

(1,625,155)

(586,631)

(3,932,600)

(1,763,385)

















Net loss, before income tax provision (benefit)

(5,472,962)

(833,905)

(12,687,304)

(1,859,341)

















Income tax provision (benefit)

4,624

-

7,948

-

















Net loss

(5,477,586)

(833,905)

(12,695,252)

(1,859,341) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(7,109)

-

(1,683)

-

















Net loss attributable to Item 9 Labs Corp.

$ (5,470,477)

$ (833,905)

$ (12,693,569)

$ (1,859,341)

















Basic net income (loss) per common share

$ (0.06)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.03)

















Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

96,162,616

92,209,521

95,446,846

72,115,022

















Diluted net income (loss) per common share

$ (0.06)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.03)

















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

96,162,616

92,209,521

95,446,846

72,115,022

ITEM 9 LABS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA





Three months ended June 30,

Nine months ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss

$ (5,477,586)

$ (833,905)

$ (12,695,252)

$ (1,859,341) Depreciation and amortization

439,052

112,159

1,320,664

360,601 Interest expense

1,625,155

629,265

3,932,918

1,806,019 Income tax expense

4,624

-

7,948

- Stock-based expense

1,161,739

304,672

3,032,518

1,077,252 Acquisition related costs

479,904

5,804

499,904

272,541 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (1,767,112)

$ 217,995

$ (3,901,300)

$ 1,657,072

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space up to 640,000 square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Item 9 Labs Corp. provides Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of its performance. To provide investors with additional insight and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and decision-making surrounding pro forma operations, Item 9 Labs Corp. supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and acquisition related expenses. Item 9 Labs Corp. management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of the business model. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the strength of the underlying operations of the business. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze its operations between periods and over time. Item 9 Labs Corp. finds this especially useful when reviewing pro forma results of operations, which include large non-cash amortizations of intangible assets from acquisitions and stock-based compensation. Investors should consider its non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

