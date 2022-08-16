Save big on the TOEFL iBT® test with these limited time offers!

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in the United States preparing for higher education programs around the world can take advantage of one of two exclusive discounts on the TOEFL iBT® test for a limited time.

November 30, 2022 , will receive a free voucher code for a second Paper Edition test to be redeemed by May 31, 2023 . The free test can be used by the purchaser or shared with a friend or family member. This promotion is exclusively for the Paper Edition format which is available in more than a dozen cities across the United States . Learn more. Test takers who purchase a TOEFL iBT Paper Edition test from now until, will receive a free voucher code for a second Paper Edition test to be redeemed by. The free test can be used by the purchaser or shared with a friend or family member. This promotion is exclusively for the Paper Edition format which is available in more than a dozen cities across ® General Test will receive $40 off a TOEFL iBT test registration now through September 30, 2022 . The promotion applies to all TOEFL iBT formats (in a test center, TOEFL iBT Home Edition and TOEFL iBT Paper Edition) and GRE formats (in a test center, at home). Test takers who register for the GREGeneral Test will receiveoff a TOEFL iBT test registration now through. The promotion applies to all TOEFL iBT formats (in a test center, TOEFL iBT Home Edition and TOEFL iBT Paper Edition) and GRE formats (in a test center, at home). Learn more

ETS is the only assessment and learning organization that provides the most widely accepted admissions tests needed for graduate school — and the most highly-regarded combination. The TOEFL iBT test is the world's most respected and accepted English-language test, used by more than 11,500 institutions in over 160 countries as a measure of English-language proficiency. The GRE General Test is the world's most widely used admissions test for graduate and professional schools, including business and law programs.

"We're excited to offer these discounts to students across the U.S. who are gearing up for a busy application season," said Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of ETS's TOEFL Program. "While preparing for the next step on one's educational journey can be stressful, we're confident that this added benefit, alongside the acceptance and unique advantages of the TOEFL and GRE tests, will make the decision around which admissions tests to choose that much easier."

ETS offers a variety of free test prep resources for the TOEFL and GRE tests, such as practice tests, courses and more. Test takers interested in these materials are encouraged to visit the TOEFL and GRE websites.

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English-language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

