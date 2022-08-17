Certified Group Partners with Groundswell Strategy to Strengthen Their Position as Food Safety Experts

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Group, a leading provider of laboratory testing services for customers working in FDA and USDA-regulated markets, today announced a partnership with Groundswell Strategy. The partnership enables Certified Group companies, Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) and EAS Consulting Group (EAS), leading North American providers of laboratory testing and regulatory consulting services, to engage with customers to meet regulatory compliance objectives, ultimately helping respond to and prevent foodborne illness.

Led by former Administrator of USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Carmen Rottenberg, Groundswell Strategy will leverage its expertise in the food and agriculture regulatory space to assist customers meet and exceed regulatory requirements for food safety. Carmen will complement Barry Carpenter, who has a distinguished 37-year career at USDA, heading the Agricultural Marketing Service's (AMS) Livestock and Seed Division. Barry has worked at FSNS over the past few years and adding Carmen to the team will strengthen Certified Group's regulatory representatives. As Certified Group looks to expand opportunities in industry and government for laboratory-testing and consulting services, this partnership will enhance public health outcomes for customers.

"We have a strong history in laboratory testing and FDA regulatory work," said John Bellinger, CEO of Certified Group. "This partnership will help us expand our capabilities in regulated industries and serve both new and existing customers. Ultimately, it will help us broaden our mission of ensuring a high-quality, safe food supply for consumers across North America, and we're excited to get to work."

"Certified Group is a leader in the laboratory testing space, and I'm excited to partner with Certified companies to identify new ways to leverage their services to improve public health," said Groundswell Strategy's Managing Director, Carmen Rottenberg. "As a former government regulator, I experienced firsthand the significant value that testing and regulatory consulting can add to a company's food safety and quality assurance programs. Together, we will provide tools and solutions that benefit our customers and, more importantly, public health."

Certified Group, owned by Warburg Pincus and Tilia Holdings, operates over 30 laboratory testing facilities across North America. For more information on laboratory testing, visit www.fsns.com and www.certified-laboratories.com. For more information on regulatory consulting, visit www.easconsultinggroup.com.

Certified Group is a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting and audit and certification services. The Certified Group of companies includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, Labstat International Inc., Labs-Mart Laboratories, Advanced Botanical Consulting & Testing (ABC Testing Inc.), Microconsult Inc. and Micro Quality Labs Inc. The Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, cannabis, nicotine and hemp industries.

