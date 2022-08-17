City Wide Facility Solutions Keeps Momentum with Ranking on the Inc. 5000 List

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions announced today it has made the 41st annual Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year. City Wide boasts a 95% three-year revenue growth rate.

"After more than 25 years of leading City Wide, I'm grateful my team and I can continue to celebrate new achievements. These past 12 months have been our biggest — we signed 16 new locations and plan to open at least five more locations by year end. This recognition from Inc. is the icing on the cake for us," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of the Kansas City-based City Wide Facility Solutions. "I am confident in our ability to grow by over $100 million a year and reach our goal of becoming a billion dollar brand by the end of 2026. Being nationally ranked on a list like Inc. 5000 proves we're on the right track."

Due to City Wide's limited number of large, exclusive territories, its selection process is very discerning. In 2021 the company raised its average unit volume to $6.7 million – an increase of $1.2 million over 2020 – while the top quartile enjoyed an average annual revenue of $15.1 million. City Wide is on track to exceed $550 million in systemwide revenue in 2022.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today."

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services.

Entrepreneurially-spirited individuals interested in owning a City Wide franchise should have a business-to-business background focused on sales, management and operations experience as well as have a desire to be a part of a mission driven organization that prioritizes giving back to the community and the franchise system. For information on U.S./Canadian franchise opportunities, please visit www.citywidefranchise.com.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About City Wide Facility Solutions

City Wide Facility Solutions is the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for commercial clients. Founded in 1961 in Kansas City, MO, City Wide began franchising in 2001 and has expanded to more than 80 territories in the U.S. and Canada. By working with independent contractors, City Wide can assist its clients with any facility-related service, from floor care and pressure washing to parking lot services and tenant improvement. By simplifying facility matters that are a key focus of building owners, operators, and management companies, City Wide eases the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities – it prides itself on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Its mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities it serves.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions or to find a location near you, please visit www.gocitywide.com/. For information about available franchise opportunities, visit www.citywidefranchise.com/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

