Introducing Skinuva Bruise: Pharmaceutical Grade, Physician Developed Homeopathic Supplement

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skinuva is excited to announce the launch of its newest physician developed and solutions driven product, Skinuva Bruise. Our mission at Skinuva is to evolve skincare's gold standards by introducing professional, science backed formulations invented and clinically tested by physicians. Skinuva Bruise is the perfect addition to expand the Skinuva portfolio as a clinically supported homeopathic supplement to aid in recovery.

Skinuva Bruise is a pharmaceutical grade, homeopathic supplement that includes the best ingredients known to aid healing and reduce the appearance of bruising including Arnica Montana, Bromelain, Zinc, Vitamin C, Grape Seed Extract, and Rutin. Skinuva Bruise was formulated using these clinically supported ingredients to provide physicians and their patients the most advanced supplement to help reduce swelling, pain, and bruising from surgeries, cosmetic procedures, and injuries. Skinuva Bruise is vegan and vegetarian friendly, non-GMO, gluten-free, and is an FDA registered product manufactured by an FDA registered facility with a meticulous regulatory process to ensure product safety.

"I've been providing my patients homeopathic Arnica and Bromelain based supplements for over 12 years and have seen first-hand the benefits of incorporating them in my patients' post-procedure recovery regimen," says Christopher Zoumalan MD, a board-certified Oculoplastic Surgeon and the Founder of Skinuva.

"With a myriad of post recovery Arnica based supplements available on the market, consumers may not be aware of the stringent manufacturing methods and regulatory pathways Arnica-based supplements need to undergo in order to ensure product safety," says Skinuva Chief Technical Officer Dr. Tanya Rhodes. "Just as Skinuva Scar and Skinuva Brite were developed out of a desire to offer more scientifically based and clinically proven topical products for scars and hyperpigmentation, we also developed Skinuva Bruise to be a more safe and effective homeopathic post-recovery supplement. By incorporating Arnica, Bromelain, Zinc and other key antioxidants into our proprietary formulation, we believe we are providing the optimal supplement for both patients and our physician partners."

Skinuva Bruise includes key ingredients that help improve patients' bruising and swelling while boosting their immune system during the recovery period. What is unique about Skinuva Bruise compared to other post-recovery supplements is that it is registered with FDA as an OTC homeopathic drug supplement, having undergone the highest level of quality and regulatory assurance during its development and manufacturing process.

To learn more about Skinuva Bruise or to purchase, please visit www.skinuva.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Skinuva