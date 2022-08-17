Nayax Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue Grew 33% Year-Over-Year to $41.2 Million

Recurring Revenue Grew 47% Year-Over-Year

Reaffirming Mid-Term Revenue Growth Target of 35%

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to enable retailers to provide consumers with digital, cashless, connected commerce experiences, and enhance consumer loyalty and conversion, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We again delivered strong financial and operating performance for the second quarter, led by the continued pace of double-digit revenue growth and high customer adoption and satisfaction for our comprehensive, market-leading payment solutions. We delivered another quarter with excellent revenue performance driven by higher recurring revenues. Recurring revenues, comprised of SaaS subscription revenue and processing fees, grew 47% over the prior year quarter and accounted for more than 60% of our total revenue. During the second quarter, we continued to demonstrate the high level of customer satisfaction for our comprehensive solutions by maintaining an industry-leading net retention rate greater than 130%. Also, in Q2, we saw broad-based customer momentum across all geographies, with new customer growth of 58% over the prior year quarter and increasing scale from significantly growing both the number of transactions processed and the transaction value.

Looking ahead, based on our strong second quarter and first half results, our higher recurring revenue and continued business momentum, we remain confident about executing against our growth trajectory and our mid-term and long-term growth aspirations. Our continued momentum is a result of the value proposition we bring to our customers, the accelerating acceptance for cashless payments globally and the consistent execution of our strategies by the dedicated Nayax team" said Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board."

Nayax reports in U.S dollars and according to IFRS

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $41.2 million , an increase of 33% over Q2 2021. During Q2, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations had little impact on revenues.

Recurring revenue from monthly SaaS and payment processing fees grew 47% compared to Q2 2021.

Recurring revenue represented 61% of total revenue in Q2 2022 compared to 55% of total revenue in Q2 2021.

Added 42,000 managed and connected devices during the quarter, for a total of 595,000 devices, driven by growing customer demand and execution of our market expansion strategy. This represents an increase of 38% compared to Q2 2021.

The number of processed transactions grew 70% over Q2 2021 to 316 million.

Transaction value increased 70% from prior year quarter to $585 million .

Q2 gross margin decreased to 34% in comparison to prior year quarter, tracking in-line with the direction communicated previously. Gross margin was impacted mainly due to the mix of higher hardware revenue which has lower gross margin. We continue to expect hardware gross margins to be temporarily impacted by the ongoing disruption caused by the global component shortage.

Gross profit reached $14 million , an increase of 6% over Q2 2021.

Operating expenses, including research and development, share-based compensation expenses, as well as depreciation and amortization amounted to $21.2 million , an increase of 34% over Q2 2021. This reflects an increase of our investment in talent acquisition, customer base expansion and product innovation. Other investments included higher go-to-market expenses and enhanced infrastructure to support our global growth as we gain scale and become a much larger company. During Q2, operating expenses had a favorable impact from foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations of $1 million compared to Q1 2022.

Operating loss was $8.6 million , compared to an operating loss of $4.1 million in Q2 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $3.2 million compared to positive $1.4 million in Q2 2021 largely due to higher cost of goods sold, as a result of global component shortage, and an increase in operating expenses from strategic investments mentioned above that support our growth strategy. On a like for like basis, excluding Q2 2022 bonus expenses for non-sales employees that was introduced in Q3 2021 for the first time, and excluding the impact of product costs, Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA on a like for like basis, would have been a positive $1.3 million .

Net loss for Q2 2022 was $10.3 million , or ($0.0315) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million , or ($0.0192) per diluted share for Q2 2021.

Nayax generates revenue from the sale of its POS devices, a monthly subscription fee for access to our SaaS solutions and payment processing fees for transactions made at the point-of-sale and through our global platform.

IFRS Results ($M) Revenue Breakdown Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change (%) Recurring - SaaS & Payment

Processing 25.4 17.2 47.4 % POS Devices 15.8 13.8 14.7 % Total Revenue 41.2 31.0 32.9 %

The Company provides payment processing and business operations software solutions and services through its global cashless payment platform. In Q2 2022, the Company recorded strong growth in its recurring revenue from SaaS and payment processing, reflecting 61% of total revenue. This increase in recurring revenue represents growth in both the number of transactions processed through our devices as well as an increase in transaction value. This is contributed by our growing install base of managed and connected devices as well as the continued rapid adoption of cashless payments by consumers.

Second Quarter Business Highlights

Expanded our diverse customer base, adding 4,000 new customers across our global footprint, bringing our total customer base to 38,000, as of June 30, 2022 , growing 58% over Q2 2021.

Dollar-based net retention rate stayed elevated at 132%, reflecting the high satisfaction and loyalty our customers place on our comprehensive solutions to increase their revenue and improve their operations.

Continued to execute on our market expansion strategy by entering the New Zealand unattended retail market with our contactless card reader and cashless payment solutions.

Extended our customer relationship with Five Star Food Service, a leading U.S. unattended operator and the largest of the Canteen franchise. Five Star will deploy Nayax's comprehensive payments solutions initially across their fleet of 20,000 vending machines and will also use Nayax's VendSys, a leading vending management system.

Successfully closed the acquisition of On Track Innovations (OTI) in June 2022 .

Key Performance Indicators Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change (%) Total Transaction Value ($m) 585 344 70 % Number of Transactions (millions) 316 186 70 % Take Rate % (Payments) (*) 2.50 % 2.57 % -3 % Managed and Connected devices 595,000 432,000 38 %

(*) Take Rate % - Payment service providers typically take a percentage of every transaction in exchange for facilitating the movement of funds from the buyer to the seller. It is calculated by dividing the total dollar transaction value by the company's processing revenue in the same quarter.

Outlook

Looking ahead, we remain excited about our strong long-term growth drivers and the large market opportunities, we see ahead. In the near term, we expect to continue to see disruption in supply chain which will delay immediate improvements in hardware gross margin of our POS devices due to the global shortage in components.

Our durable business model is demonstrated by our diverse customer base, verticals, and geographies. With strong secular tailwind and with our industry-leading net revenue retention rate, we believe we have a clear opportunity to drive revenue growth in the future.

Mid-Term Outlook

We are reaffirming our mid-term revenue projection of $220 million, driven by organic growth and strategic M&A. We are also reaffirming the growth rate target of 35% in the medium term, with customer growth, increased market penetration and continued expansion of our platform serving as the main growth drivers.

Long-Term Outlook

Gross margin in the long-term is expected to reach 50% by providing leasing options for IoT POS and by growing the SaaS and payment processing revenue segments.

Our long-term Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance is set around 30%.

Conference Call

Nayax will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2022 results on August 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, 3:30 p.m. Israel Time and 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Participating on the call will be Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call start time. You will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial in number and a calendar invitation for the event.

To pre-register, go to:

https://services.choruscall.ca/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10019699&linkSecurityString=182969eb8f

For those who are unable to pre-register, kindly join the conference call by using one of the dial-in numbers or clicking the webcast link below.

U.S. TOLL-FREE 1-855-327-6837

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-809-458-327

INTERNATIONAL TOLL-FREE: 1-631-891-4304

WEBCASTLINK: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1559099&tp_key=12dda7810e

Participants may also register and join the conference call by visiting the Events section of the investor relations website, found here: Events

A replay of the conference call will be available from August 17, 2022, following the call, until August 31, 2022. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921

Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10166383

An archive of the conference call will be available on Nayax's Investor Relations website Nayax Investors - Nayax.

An English version of the complete earnings materials can be found on our investor relations website: https://ir.nayax.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Use and Definitions of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted under International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, this press release and the accompanying tables contains a non-IFRS financial measures, including, adjusted EBITDA. We use Adjusted EBITDA to supplement financial information presented on an IFRS basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our IFRS results allows management and our board of directors to more fully understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and helps management project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare IFRS-based financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before other income (expense), interest income (expense), foreign exchange gain (loss), income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude the effects of share-based compensation expense and certain nonrecurring expenses that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations, consisting primarily of Equity method investee expenses and other indirect charges associated with our initial public offering. We believe Adjusted

EBITDA provides our investors with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

We use non-IFRS measures in conjunction with IFRS measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance. There are limitations to the use of the non-IFRS measures presented in this press release. Our non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies; other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-IFRS measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view our non-IFRS measures in conjunction with IFRS financial measures. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA please see the tables included at the end of this press release.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, over 700 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, Inc.

ir@nayax.com

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



June 30 December 31

2022 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Audited)

U.S. dollars in thousands ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents 41,762 113,050 87,332 Short-term bank deposits 6,122 99 48 Restricted cash transferable to customers for





Processing activity 32,716 23,050 23,695 Receivables in respect of processing activity 22,360 14,812 14,395 Trade receivable, net 25,666 16,678 19,338 Inventory 21,428 5,133 7,691 Other current assets 11,901 2,003 3,549 Total current assets 161,955 174,825 156,048







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Long-term bank deposits 1,367 817 1,033 Other long-term assets 2,011 880 1,252 Investment in associate 7,301 2,092 8,372 Right-of-use assets, net 6,816 5,803 5,275 Property and equipment, net 6,563 4,805 6,225 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 50,241 36,450 37,801 Deferred income tax - 202 - Total non-current assets 74,299 51,049 59,958 TOTAL ASSETS 236,254 225,874 216,006































The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)



June 30 December 31

2022 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Audited)

U.S. dollars in thousands LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Short-term bank credit 2,000 3 - Current maturities of long-term bank loans 1,067 2,355 2,406 Current maturities of loans from others and

other long-term liabilities 2,485 3,910 3,600 Current maturities of leases liabilities 1,892 1,269 1,502 Payables in respect of processing activity 58,466 46,202 42,826 Deferred consideration for business combination 4,500 871 - Trade payables 22,133 8,767 9,136 Other payables 14,267 7,364 10,718 Total current liabilities 106,810 70,741 70,188







NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term bank loans 1,960 3,701 2,760 Long-term loans from others and other long-

term liabilities 3,062 3,430 4,299 Post-employment benefit obligations, net 614 943 602 Lease liabilities 5,829 5,835 5,393 Deferred income taxes 889 1,187 1,088 Total non-current liabilities 12,354 15,096 14,142 TOTAL LIABILITIES 119,164 85,837 84,330







EQUITY:





Share capital 8 8 8 Additional paid in capital 150,763 149,383 150,366 Capital reserves 9,510 9,241 9,999 Accumulated deficit (43,191) (18,595) (28,697) TOTAL EQUITY 117,090 140,037 131,676 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 236,254 225,874 216,006































Date of approval of the financial statements: August 16, 2022.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS





Six months ended

June 30 Three months

ended

June 30 Year ended

December 31



2022 2021 2022 2021 2021



(Unaudited) (Audited)



U.S. dollars in thousands

Note (Excluding loss per share data)













Revenues 4 75,343 53,775 41,211 31,001 119,134













Cost of revenues

(48,144) (29,953) (27,105) (17,680) (70,970) Gross Profit

27,199 23,822 14,106 13,321 48,164













Research and development expenses

(10,692) (8,022) (5,098) (4,722) (19,040) Selling, general and administrative

expenses

(29,946) (18,619) (15,121) (10,303) (45,379) Depreciation and amortization in

respect of technology and capitalized

development costs

(2,111) (1,698) (1,066) (820) (3,810) Other expenses, net

(866) (1,706) (866) (1,545) (1,879) Share of loss of equity method investee

(1,071) (57) (570) (57) (538) Operating loss

(17,487) (6,280) (8,615) (4,126) (22,482) Finance expenses, net

(2,357) (1,710) (1,499) (1,626) (1,655)

Loss before taxes on income

(19,844) (7,990) (10,114) (5,752) (24,137) Income tax expense

(285) (52) (235) (108) (632) Loss for the period

(20,129) (8,042) (10,349) (5,860) (24,769)













Attribution of loss for the period:











To shareholders of the Company

(20,129) (8,036) (10,349) (5,860) (24,763) To non-controlling interests

- (6) - - (6) Total

(20,129) (8,042) (10,349) (5,860) (24,769)













Loss per share attributed to

shareholders of the Company:

























Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.0614) (0.0291) (0.0315) (0.0192) (0.0820)









The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



Six months ended

June 30 Three months

ended

June 30 Year ended

December 31



2022 2021 2022 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Audited)













U.S. dollars in thousands Loss for the period (20,129) (8,042) (10,349) (5,860) (24,769)











Other comprehensive income (loss) for the

period:





















Items that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss:









Gain from remeasurement of liabilities (net) in









respect of post-employment benefit obligations - - - - 431 Items that may be reclassified to profit or

loss:









Exchange differences on translation of foreign

operations (489) (240) (339) 144 87 Total comprehensive loss for the period (20,618) (8,282) (10,688) (5,716) (24,251)























Attribution of total comprehensive loss for

the period:









To shareholders of the Company (20,618) (8,212) (10,688) (5,716) (24,181) To non-controlling interests - (70) - - (70) Total comprehensive loss for the period (20,618) (8,282) (10,688) (5,716) (24,251)































The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company





Share

capital Additional

paid in

capital Remeasurement of

post-employment

benefit obligations Other capital

reserves Foreign

currency

translation

reserve Accumulated

deficit Total equity

attributed to

shareholders of

the Company Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity

U.S. dollars in thousands



















Balance at January 1, 2022 (audited) 8 150,366 102 9,503 394 (28,697) 131,676 - 131,676 Changes in the six months ended June 31, 2022

(unaudited):

















Loss for the period - - - - - (20,129) (20,129) - (20,129) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (489) - (489) - (489) Employee options exercised * 397 - - - - 397 - 397 Share-based payment - - - - - 5,635 5,635 - 5,635 Balance at June 30, 2022 (unaudited) 8 150,763 102 9,503 (95) (43,191) 117,090 - 117,090







































Balance at January 1, 2021 (audited) 7 16,689 (329) 9,324 243 (13,433) 12,501 - 12,501 Changes in the six months ended June 31, 2021

(unaudited):

















Loss for the period - - - - - (8,036) (8,036) (6) (8,042) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (176) - (176) (64) (240) Non-controlling interests from business combination - - - - - - - 1,530 1,530 IPO 1 132,559 - - - - 132,560 - 132,560 Transactions with non-controlling interests - - - 205 - - 205 (1,460) (1,255) Business combination under common control - - - (26) - - (26) - (26) Employee options exercised * 135 - - - - 135 - 135 Share-based payment - - - - - 2,874 2,874 - 2,874 Balance at June 30, 2021 (unaudited) 8 149,383 (329) 9,503 67 (18,595) 140,037 - 140,037







































(*) Represents an amount lower than $1 thousand.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company





Share

capital Additional

paid in

capital Remeasurement of

post-employment

benefit obligations Other capital

reserves Foreign

currency

translation

reserve Accumulated

deficit Total equity

attributed to

shareholders of

the Company Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity

U.S. dollars in thousands



















Balance at April 1, 2022 8 150,460 102 9,503 244 (35,217) 125,100 - 125,100 Changes in the three months ended June 30, 2022

(unaudited):

















Loss for the period - - - - - (10,349) (10,349) - (10,349) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (339) - (339) - (339) Employee options exercised * 303 - - - - 303 - 303 Share-based compensation - - - - - 2,375 2,375 - 2,375 Balance at June 30, 2022 (unaudited) 8 150,763 102 9,503 (95) (43,191) 117,090 - 117,090



























































Balance at April 1, 2021 7 16,689 (329) 9,324 (77) (15,152) 10,462 1,460 11,922 Changes in the Three months ended June 30, 2021

(unaudited): - - - - - - - - - Loss for the period - - - - - (5,860) (5,860) - (5,860) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 144 - 144 - 144 Non-controlling interests from business

combination - - - - - - - - 1,530 IPO 1 132,559 - - - - 132,560 - 132,560 Transactions with non-controlling interests - - - 205 - - 205 (1,460) (1,255) Business combination under common control - - - (26) - - (26) - (26) Employee options exercised * 135 - - - - 135 - 135 Share-based payment - - - - - 2,417 2,417 - 2,417 Balance at June 30, 2021 (unaudited) 8 149,383 (329) 9,503 67 (18,595) 140,037 - 140,037







































(*) Represents an amount lower than $1 thousand.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)



Equity attributed to shareholders of the Company





Share

capital Additional

paid in

capital Remeasurement of

post-employment

benefit obligations Other

capital

reserves Foreign

currency

translation

reserve Accumulated

deficit Total equity

attributed to

shareholders of

the Company Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity

U.S. dollars in thousands



















Balance at January 1, 2021 (audited) 7 16,689 (329) 9,324 243 (13,433) 12,501 - 12,501 Changes in 2021(audited):















- Loss for the year - - - - - (24,763) (24,763) (6) (24,769) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 431 - 151 - 582 (64) 518 Non-controlling interests from business combination - - - - - - - 1,530 1,530 IPO 1 132,559 - - - - 132,560 - 132,560 Transactions with non-controlling interests - - - 205 - - 205 (1,460) (1,255) Business combination under common control - - - (26) - - (26) - (26) Employee options exercised * 1,118 - - - - 1,118 - 1,118 Share-based compensation - - - - - 9,499 9,499 - 9,499 Balance at December 31, 2021 (audited) 8 150,366 102 9,503 394 (28,697) 131,676 - 131,676











































(*) Represents an amount lower than $1 thousand.









The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Six months ended

June 30 Three months

ended

June 30 Year ended

December 31

2022 2021 2022 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

U.S. dollars in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net loss for the period (20,129) (8,042) (10,349) (5,860) (24,769) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided

by operations (see Appendix A) 1,942 8,878 (4,892) 2,951 11,963











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (18,187) 836 (15,241) (2,909) (12,806)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Capitalized development costs (6,131) (3,038) (3,269) (1,307) (6,059) Acquisition of property and equipment (599) (582) (410) (59) (2,637) Investments in associates - (2,449) - (2,149) (6,449) Loans repaid by shareholders - 61 - 179 61 Increase in bank deposits (7,048) (31) (370) (26) (352) Payments for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash

acquired (See note 5) 440 418 440 316 418 Payment of deferred consideration with respect to

business combinations - (7,209) - (7,209) (7,335) Interest received 35 2 35 1 2 Investments in financial assets (6,686) (221) (1,014) (221) (446) Proceeds from sub-lessee - 158 - 80 158











Net cash used in investing activities (19,989) (12,891) (4,588) (10,395) (22,639)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING

ACTIVITIES:









Initial public offering (IPO) - 132,560 - 132,560 132,560 Interest paid (261) (450) (120) (184) (630) Changes in short-term bank credit - (11,393) - (11,731) (11,393) Royalties paid in respect to government assistance

plans (36) (199) (36) (144) (199) Transactions with non-controlling interests (186) (512) - (512) (1,069) Repayment of long-term bank loans (1,711) (1,266) (248) (852) (1,971) Repayment of long-term loans from others (1,568) (725) (626) (279) (2,175) Receipt of loans from shareholders - 8,900 - 3,500 8,900 Repayment of loans from shareholders - (8,900) - (8,900) (8,900) Repayment of other long-term liabilities (148) (145) (73) (73) (295) Employee options exercised 501 135 410 135 718 Principal lease payments (656) (727) (205) (410) (1,406)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,065) 117,278 (898) 113,110 114,140























Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (42,241) 105,223 (20,727) 99,806 78,695 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning

of period 87,332 8,195 64,752 13,291 8,195 Gains (losses) from exchange differences on cash

and cash equivalents (3,897) (105) (2,618) 210 626 Gains (losses) from translation differences on cash

and cash equivalents of foreign activity operations 568 (263) 355 (257) (184) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of

period 41,762 113,050 41,762 113,050 87,332























The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.



Six months ended

June 30 Three months

ended June 30 Year ended

December 31

2022 2021 2022 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Audited)

U.S. dollars in thousands Appendix A – adjustments to reconcile net

loss to net cash provided by operations:





















Adjustments in respect of:









Depreciation and amortization 3,936 3,433 1,932 1,761 7,198 Post-employment benefit obligations, net (42) 49 (19) 55 139 Deferred taxes (107) (84) (53) (10) 25 Finance expenses, net 2,988 734 2,034 604 269 Expenses in respect of long-term employee

benefits 91 107 41 61 193 Share of loss of equity method investee 1,071 57 570 57 538 Long-term deferred income (52) - (26) - (26) Expenses in respect of share-based

compensation 5,165 2,565 2,063 2,192 8,850 Total adjustments 13,050 6,861 6,542 4,720 17,186











Changes in operating asset and liability items:









Decrease (increase) in restricted cash

transferable to customers for processing activity (9,021) (4,884) 338 (7,635) (5,529) Increase in receivables from processing activity (7,965) (5,846) (2,777) (4,489) (5,429) Increase in trade receivables (5,851) (1,980) (4,784) (3,084) (5,136) Increase in other current assets (7,063) (206) (7,326) (838) (1,352) Increase in inventory (10,208) (83) (7,960) (519) (2,631) Increase in payables in respect of processing

activity 15,645 17,213 609 14,770 13,832 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 12,106 (3,847) 11,160 (1,189) (3,775) Increase (decrease) in other payables 1,249 1,650 (694) 1,215 4,797 Total changes in operating asset and liability

items (11,108) 2,017 (11,434) (1,769) (5,223) Total adjustments to reconcile net loss to net

cash provided by (used in) operations 1,942 8,878 (4,892) 2,951 11,963























Appendix B – Information regarding

investing and financing activities not

involving cash flows:





















Purchase of property and equipment in credit 70 - 70 - 118 Acquisition of right-of-use assets through lease

liabilities 380 1,543 - 1,469 1,428 Share based payments costs attributed to

development activities, capitalized as intangible

assets 470 726 312 640 649























The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

IFRS to Non-IFRS



Quarter ended as of (U.S. dollars in thousands)

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Loss for the year (10,349) (5,860) Finance expense, net 1,499 1,626 Tax (Benefit) expense 235 108 Depreciation and amortization 1,929 1,759 EBITDA (6,686) (2,366) Share-based compensation 2,059 2,190 IPO related expenses 866 1,545 Equity method investee 570 57 Adjusted EBITDA (3,191) 1,425

(*) Excluding (i) product costs increase due to global components shortage and (ii) bonus plan for non-sales employees that was introduced in Q3 2021, Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA improved to a positive $1.3M.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1522055/Nayax_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Nayax Ltd.